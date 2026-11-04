Bengaluru IT Engineer Arrested For Threatening Ayushmann Khurrana, Tusshar Kapoor In Bishnoi Gang's Name
Mumbai Police have arrested a Bengaluru-based IT engineer for allegedly sending extortion threats to Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 4, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Mumbai: A 30-year-old IT engineer from Bengaluru has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly sending threatening messages to several Bollywood actors, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor. The accused, identified as Vaibhav Mishra, was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
According to police sources, Mishra allegedly used the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to scare film celebrities and demand money from them. Investigators believe that he tried to make quick money by taking advantage of the recent threats and firing incidents linked to the gang.
Police said the accused had sent threatening messages to Ayushmann Khurrana and other actors through Instagram. He had also reportedly sent an audio message to Tusshar Kapoor, demanding Rs 5 crore from the actor. In the recording, the sender claimed to be Harry Boxer, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
A police officer said the team began tracing the sender after receiving complaints from the actors. Using details from his online profile and other technical information, the police managed to track him down in Bengaluru.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajtilak Roushan confirmed the arrest. He said the police would bring Mishra to Mumbai after getting a transit remand from a local court in Bengaluru.
The police are yet to establish whether Mishra had any connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. An officer said the initial findings did not suggest any link between the arrested IT engineer and the gang. However, the police will question him further to understand why he sent the threats and whether anyone else was involved.
The threatening messages came days after Tusshar Kapoor approached the police with an audio clip demanding Rs 5 crore. The recording was reportedly sent in the name of Harry Boxer, also known as Hari Chand Jat, who is believed to be close to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
The police had sent the audio for forensic examination. However, the voice reportedly did not match the samples of Harry Boxer available in their records. This raised doubts about the sender’s identity and suggested that someone else might have been using his name.
The case comes amid growing concerns over threats against Bollywood celebrities. On October 18, armed men allegedly opened fire near actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang later reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.
A person named Anil Pandit, claiming to represent the group, also shared a threatening message directed at Salman Khan, asking him to apologise to Lawrence Bishnoi and the Bishnoi community.
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