ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bengaluru IT Engineer Arrested For Threatening Ayushmann Khurrana, Tusshar Kapoor In Bishnoi Gang's Name

Bengaluru IT Engineer Arrested For Threatening Ayushmann Khurrana, Tusshar Kapoor In Bishnoi Gang's Name ( Photo: IANS )

Mumbai: A 30-year-old IT engineer from Bengaluru has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly sending threatening messages to several Bollywood actors, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor. The accused, identified as Vaibhav Mishra, was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Mishra allegedly used the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to scare film celebrities and demand money from them. Investigators believe that he tried to make quick money by taking advantage of the recent threats and firing incidents linked to the gang.

Police said the accused had sent threatening messages to Ayushmann Khurrana and other actors through Instagram. He had also reportedly sent an audio message to Tusshar Kapoor, demanding Rs 5 crore from the actor. In the recording, the sender claimed to be Harry Boxer, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A police officer said the team began tracing the sender after receiving complaints from the actors. Using details from his online profile and other technical information, the police managed to track him down in Bengaluru. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajtilak Roushan confirmed the arrest. He said the police would bring Mishra to Mumbai after getting a transit remand from a local court in Bengaluru.