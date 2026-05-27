ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bengali Filmmaker Anik Dutta Dies After Falling From Terrace, Film Industry In Shock

Police teams, including officers from the Homicide Branch, reached the residence shortly after the incident and began an investigation. Officials are currently trying to understand the circumstances surrounding the fall. So far, no official statement has been issued by the filmmaker's family. The sudden nature of his death has raised several questions, and investigators are examining all possible angles. According to reports, the director fell from the fourth floor terrace of his residence. It is still unclear whether it was an accident or if there were other circumstances involved.

According to police officials, Dutta was seriously injured after reportedly falling from the roof of his residence in the Hindustan Park area near Gariahat. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Dhakuria in critical condition. However, doctors declared him dead soon after he was brought to the emergency department.

Kolkata: The Bengali film industry is mourning the sudden death of acclaimed filmmaker Anik Dutta, who passed away on Wednesday after allegedly falling from the terrace of his multi-storey residence in south Kolkata. The tragic incident has left actors, filmmakers, and fans in deep shock.

Soon after the news broke, several members of the Bengali entertainment industry gathered at the hospital. Actors Jeetu Kamal, Srijit Mukherji, and many others were seen arriving to pay their respects and support the grieving family. Anik Dutta became a celebrated name in Bengali cinema with his 2012 film Bhooter Bhabishyat. The film mixed horror with political and social satire and quickly became a cult classic. Many critics and movie lovers still consider it one of the most important Bengali films of modern times.

Following the success of Bhooter Bhabishyat, Dutta continued making films with strong social themes and intelligent storytelling. He directed movies like Ascharya Pradip, based on Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay's novel, along with Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo, Borunbabur Bondhu, and the widely appreciated Aparajito. His latest directorial venture, Joto Kando Kolkatatei, released earlier this year.

Bengali Cinema Mourns Loss of Aparajito Director Anik Dutta (Photo: Facebook)

As news of his death spread, emotional tributes poured in from across the industry. Actor Rupsha shared a heartbreaking note on social media, writing, "Speechless… Anik da, please forgive me if you can. I could not meet you… you said 'come soon to visit, I don't feel too well.' We are completely shocked. Rest in Cinema."

Actress Sayantani Mallick also remembered the filmmaker emotionally. Sharing a screenshot of their last conversation, she wrote, "Why is this happening? It's so hard. You were a very good person. Be well. Don't be sad anymore." Producer Firdousul Hasan, who had met Dutta just a few days ago, shared a picture with him and wrote, "The discussion that will never be completed, the film Anik da left unfinished. Oh peace." Director Arjun Dutta called him "one of my favourite directors" and remembered meeting him recently at Nandan during a film screening.

Known for his sharp humour, socially aware storytelling, and unique cinematic voice, Dutta carved a special place for himself in Bengali cinema. His films often balanced satire, emotion, and strong commentary on society while remaining entertaining and accessible to audiences.