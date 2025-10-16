Bengal Man Gets Bachchan's Help To Build Toilet
Born to a poor family, Jayant Dule (27) from Hooghly turned Big B emotional by his life's story and the lack of a toilet facility.
October 16, 2025
Hooghly: Jayant Dule, a resident of Hooghly's Goghat in West Bengal, received the best gift of his life after attending Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) in 2024, the reality show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, where he narrated how poverty deprived him of basic toilet facilities. With Big B's financial help, Dule built a new toilet with a plaque outside that reads, 'Gifted by Amitabh Bachchan'.
Born to a poor family, Dule (27) graduated from Jadavpur University with lots of hardship since childhood. It took him eight years of effort to be selected for the KBC session 16 last year. His objective was to pay off his father's debt and bear the study expenses of his siblings with the prize money he won in the game.
It was ultimately fulfilled with the winning of Rs 15.70 lakh, which helped redeem his pledge to clear off debts. However, the lack of a toilet was the highlight, as Big B turned emotional while hearing this and assured Dule of extending financial assistance.
After the session ended in August 2024, Big B's team got in touch with Dule to get details of his bank account and other documents. An amount of Rs two lakh was transferred at the end of October, with which the construction of the toilet was started by Dule in November. However, heavy rains hampered the work, and it took about a year to get completed, with a plaque affixed in the front acknowledging the contribution of Bacchan.
The fulfilment of the most essential things brought an air of joy to the Dule family. However, the same is yet to be informed to Bachhan.
"He (Bachchan) got emotional after hearing about my life, and extended a helping hand. I received the money in October last year. Due to the monsoon, the completion of the toilet construction work was delayed. He has not been informed about the news yet. I will inform you through email, along with the pictures. My family will be forever grateful to him," said Dule.
