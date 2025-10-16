ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bengal Man Gets Bachchan's Help To Build Toilet

Hooghly: Jayant Dule, a resident of Hooghly's Goghat in West Bengal, received the best gift of his life after attending Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) in 2024, the reality show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, where he narrated how poverty deprived him of basic toilet facilities. With Big B's financial help, Dule built a new toilet with a plaque outside that reads, 'Gifted by Amitabh Bachchan'.

Born to a poor family, Dule (27) graduated from Jadavpur University with lots of hardship since childhood. It took him eight years of effort to be selected for the KBC session 16 last year. His objective was to pay off his father's debt and bear the study expenses of his siblings with the prize money he won in the game.

It was ultimately fulfilled with the winning of Rs 15.70 lakh, which helped redeem his pledge to clear off debts. However, the lack of a toilet was the highlight, as Big B turned emotional while hearing this and assured Dule of extending financial assistance.