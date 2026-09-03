Before Toxic, 10 Tentpole Films That Suffered Similar Box Office Crashes
Toxic has suffered a nearly 93% box-office drop after its huge opening. Here are several hyped tentpole films that failed to sustain audience interest.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 3, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups had a huge start at the box office, but the film has struggled to maintain momentum after its opening day. The movie collected Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1, while its first Monday (Day 6) collection stood at just Rs 7.65 crore. This means the film witnessed a massive drop of nearly 93% in daily collections within its first week.
Toxic, made on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, had its theatrical release on August 26. Big stars, huge budgets, large-scale promotions and strong pre-release buzz can bring audiences to theatres in large numbers on the first day. However, if a film fails to connect with viewers, negative word-of-mouth can quickly affect its business.
Toxic, which arrived in theatres with huge expectations following Yash’s success with KGF 2, has received mixed-to-negative reactions from audiences and critics. The film has faced criticism for its screenplay, slow pace, violence and long runtime. While Yash’s fans turned up in large numbers on the first day, the film has struggled to attract families and casual moviegoers in the following days.
The sharp fall in Toxic’s collections is not an isolated case. Over the years, several highly anticipated films have followed a similar pattern. These films opened strongly because of their stars and massive hype but could not keep audiences coming back after the first few days.
Here are some major examples:
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024)
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff came together for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which was promoted as a major action entertainer. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film was released during Eid and was made on a reported budget of around Rs 350 crore.
Despite its large scale and heavy promotions, the film failed to connect with audiences. The story, screenplay and action sequences received negative reactions. The film also faced competition from Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan. Its weak word-of-mouth resulted in poor collections after the opening period.
Budget: Around Rs 350 crore
India collection: Rs 65.97 crore
Worldwide collection: Rs 111.50 crore
Verdict: Box-office disaster
Adipurush (2023)
Prabhas’ Adipurush was one of the most awaited Indian films before its release. The mythological drama was made on a huge scale and benefited from Prabhas’ popularity after the Baahubali films.
The film opened strongly, earning around Rs 140 crore globally on Day 1. However, the excitement quickly faded after audiences began watching it.
The film faced heavy criticism for its visual effects, dialogues and screenplay. Negative word-of-mouth spread quickly and resulted in a major fall in collections during the weekdays.
Despite its strong opening and big first weekend, Adipurush struggled to recover its huge production cost and became a major disappointment.
Budget: Estimated at Rs 500-700 crore
India collection: Rs 288.15 crore
Worldwide collection: Rs 393 crore
Verdict: Commercial disappointment
Radhe Shyam (2022)
Radhe Shyam arrived with huge expectations because it starred Prabhas in a romantic drama after his massive pan-India success. The film was promoted as a grand love story with a strong visual appeal.
It opened to more than Rs 79 crore globally on its first day. However, collections dropped sharply after the opening as audiences criticised the slow pace and weak screenplay.
While the production design, music and performances received some appreciation, the story failed to connect with a wider audience. Its high budget also made the film’s theatrical performance a major disappointment.
Budget: Estimated at Rs 200-350 crore
India collection: Rs 104.38 crore
Worldwide collection: Rs 149.50 crore
Verdict: Commercial failure/disappointment
Liger (2022)
Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger created considerable buzz before release. It marked his much-awaited Bollywood debut and was backed by Karan Johar. The film was also promoted heavily across India.
The sports drama opened strongly, collecting around Rs 33 crore worldwide on its first day. However, the film witnessed a sharp fall soon after its release.
The storyline, screenplay and direction were heavily criticised by audiences and critics. The negative response spread quickly, and the film struggled at the box office during the rest of its run.
Budget: Around Rs 125 crore
India collection: Rs 41.17 crore
Worldwide collection: Rs 56.18 crore
Verdict: Flop
Saaho (2019)
After the massive success of Baahubali 2, expectations were extremely high for Prabhas’ Saaho. The film was presented as a big action spectacle and was made on a massive budget.
The movie recorded a huge opening, with its worldwide Day 1 collection estimated at around Rs 130 crore. However, its complicated screenplay became a major problem.
The Hindi version performed much better than the Telugu version, but the film still struggled to meet the expectations created by its massive scale and budget. The high cost of production and distribution also affected its overall profitability.
Budget: Around Rs 350 crore
India collection: Rs 359 crore
Worldwide collection: Rs 451 crore
Verdict: Average/commercial underperformer; regional distributors faced losses
Thugs of Hindostan (2018)
Thugs of Hindostan was one of the biggest releases of 2018, with Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan sharing the screen for the first time. The film was backed by Yash Raj Films and was promoted as a large-scale action-adventure.
The film opened to a historic Rs 52.25 crore in India, helped by the festive period and the huge popularity of its lead stars. However, the strong start did not continue. Collections fell sharply from the second day, and the film saw a drop of more than 85% by its first Monday.
Audiences and critics criticised the weak story, screenplay and visual effects. Despite its massive opening, the film could not recover its high costs and was considered a commercial failure.
Budget: Around Rs 300 crore
India collection: Rs 151.30 crore
Worldwide collection: Rs 327.51 crore
Verdict: Commercial failure
Zero (2018)
Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero generated huge excitement before its release. The film featured him in a very different role and used extensive visual effects. His pairing with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif added further interest.
The film opened well but could not maintain the momentum. While parts of the first half received some appreciation, the second half and the space-related storyline were heavily criticised.
The mixed response affected its collections, and the film finished well below the expectations attached to a Shah Rukh Khan starrer.
Budget: Around Rs 200 crore
India collection: Rs 96.61 crore
Worldwide collection: Rs 178 crore
Verdict: Commercial failure
Jagga Jasoos (2017)
Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu reunited after Barfi! for Jagga Jasoos. The musical adventure film generated curiosity because of their previous success together.
However, the film faced several production delays and took years to reach theatres. Its unusual storytelling style, in which characters often communicated through songs, also made it difficult for some viewers to connect with the film. Although the movie was later appreciated by some viewers for its unique style, it struggled during its theatrical run.
Budget: Estimated at Rs 100-130 crore
India collection: Rs 54.16 crore
Worldwide collection: Rs 83.35 crore
Verdict: Commercial failure
Tubelight (2017)
Salman Khan’s Tubelight was released during Eid after the massive success of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film was expected to dominate the box office because of Salman’s popularity and the festive release. However, the audience response was mixed. Many viewers found the film slow and did not connect with Salman Khan’s different role.
Although Tubelight crossed Rs 100 crore in India, the number was considered disappointing for a Salman Khan Eid release. The film also resulted in losses for distributors, after which Salman Khan and his family reportedly took steps to compensate them.
Budget: Around Rs 100 crore
India net collection: Rs 119.26 crore
Worldwide collection: Rs 211.14 crore
Verdict: Commercial disappointment
Bombay Velvet (2015)
Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet was an ambitious period gangster drama starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The film created significant industry buzz because of its large sets, period setting and high production scale.
However, the film failed to attract mainstream audiences. Its slow pace, complicated story and mixed reviews affected its box-office performance.
Made on a budget of around Rs 120 crore, Bombay Velvet earned only a small part of that amount from theatres and became one of the biggest commercial failures of its time.
Budget: Around Rs 118-120 crore
India collection: Rs 23.71 crore
Worldwide collection: Rs 43.20 crore
Verdict: Commercial failure