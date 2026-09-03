ETV Bharat / entertainment

Before Toxic, 10 Tentpole Films That Suffered Similar Box Office Crashes

Hyderabad: Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups had a huge start at the box office, but the film has struggled to maintain momentum after its opening day. The movie collected Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1, while its first Monday (Day 6) collection stood at just Rs 7.65 crore. This means the film witnessed a massive drop of nearly 93% in daily collections within its first week.

Toxic, made on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, had its theatrical release on August 26. Big stars, huge budgets, large-scale promotions and strong pre-release buzz can bring audiences to theatres in large numbers on the first day. However, if a film fails to connect with viewers, negative word-of-mouth can quickly affect its business.

Toxic, which arrived in theatres with huge expectations following Yash’s success with KGF 2, has received mixed-to-negative reactions from audiences and critics. The film has faced criticism for its screenplay, slow pace, violence and long runtime. While Yash’s fans turned up in large numbers on the first day, the film has struggled to attract families and casual moviegoers in the following days.

The sharp fall in Toxic’s collections is not an isolated case. Over the years, several highly anticipated films have followed a similar pattern. These films opened strongly because of their stars and massive hype but could not keep audiences coming back after the first few days.

Here are some major examples:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024)

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff came together for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which was promoted as a major action entertainer. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film was released during Eid and was made on a reported budget of around Rs 350 crore.

Despite its large scale and heavy promotions, the film failed to connect with audiences. The story, screenplay and action sequences received negative reactions. The film also faced competition from Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan. Its weak word-of-mouth resulted in poor collections after the opening period.

Budget: Around Rs 350 crore

India collection: Rs 65.97 crore

Worldwide collection: Rs 111.50 crore

Verdict: Box-office disaster

Adipurush (2023)

Prabhas’ Adipurush was one of the most awaited Indian films before its release. The mythological drama was made on a huge scale and benefited from Prabhas’ popularity after the Baahubali films.

The film opened strongly, earning around Rs 140 crore globally on Day 1. However, the excitement quickly faded after audiences began watching it.

The film faced heavy criticism for its visual effects, dialogues and screenplay. Negative word-of-mouth spread quickly and resulted in a major fall in collections during the weekdays.

Despite its strong opening and big first weekend, Adipurush struggled to recover its huge production cost and became a major disappointment.

Budget: Estimated at Rs 500-700 crore

India collection: Rs 288.15 crore

Worldwide collection: Rs 393 crore

Verdict: Commercial disappointment

Radhe Shyam (2022)

Radhe Shyam arrived with huge expectations because it starred Prabhas in a romantic drama after his massive pan-India success. The film was promoted as a grand love story with a strong visual appeal.

It opened to more than Rs 79 crore globally on its first day. However, collections dropped sharply after the opening as audiences criticised the slow pace and weak screenplay.

While the production design, music and performances received some appreciation, the story failed to connect with a wider audience. Its high budget also made the film’s theatrical performance a major disappointment.

Budget: Estimated at Rs 200-350 crore

India collection: Rs 104.38 crore

Worldwide collection: Rs 149.50 crore

Verdict: Commercial failure/disappointment

Liger (2022)

Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger created considerable buzz before release. It marked his much-awaited Bollywood debut and was backed by Karan Johar. The film was also promoted heavily across India.

The sports drama opened strongly, collecting around Rs 33 crore worldwide on its first day. However, the film witnessed a sharp fall soon after its release.

The storyline, screenplay and direction were heavily criticised by audiences and critics. The negative response spread quickly, and the film struggled at the box office during the rest of its run.

Budget: Around Rs 125 crore

India collection: Rs 41.17 crore

Worldwide collection: Rs 56.18 crore

Verdict: Flop