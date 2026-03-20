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Before Watching Cillian Murphy's Peaky Blinders Movie, Know What Happens In Series Season 6 Finale

At the same time, Tommy is informed by his doctor, Dr Holford, that he is suffering from a terminal illness and that he has very little time left to live.

Tommy Shelby is at his worst in season 6. He faces various tragedies, including the death of his daughter, Ruby Shelby, due to tuberculosis. He also loses his aunt Polly due to murder. Moreover, he loses his marriage to Lizzie Shelby. She leaves him because of his affair. She also takes his son Charles with her.

Set in Birmingham, the series follows the rise of the Shelby crime family after World War I. Over six seasons, the series explored power struggles, betrayal, and deep personal losses within the family.

Hyderabad: As Peaky Blinders returns in film form on Netflix, fans are eager to revisit the story of Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy. Before watching the much-awaited movie, it is important to understand how Season 6 of the popular series ended.

On the other side of the story, his cousin Michael Gray seeks revenge. He hates Tommy because of the death of his mother, Polly. He plans to kill him by blowing up the car. However, Tommy is smarter than Michael. He changes the car. In a final confrontation, Tommy kills Michael, ending the internal family conflict.

In another major story, Tommy discovers he has a son named Duke, who quickly proves his loyalty to the family. Duke takes strong action by killing an informant and even expelling Finn Shelby from the family for betrayal, declaring he is being removed "by order of the Peaky Blinders."

As the season moves towards its conclusion, Tommy becomes completely alone and decides to end his life. However, at a turning point, he experiences a vision of his late daughter Ruby. She tells him to light a fire. Following her words, he burns a newspaper and notices a photograph linking Dr Holford with fascist leader Oswald Mosley.

This leads Tommy to realise that his illness was a lie. The diagnosis was part of a larger conspiracy against him. Tommy then confronts Dr Holford and is ready to kill him. But at the last moment, as the clock strikes, he chooses to let him go. This is one of the few occasions when the ruthless gang leader shows restraint.

The season ends on a cliffhanger, with Tommy riding away on his horse, leaving behind his past and stepping into an uncertain future. The last line of his reflection is important: "We all agreed that everything after that was extra."

With the film now streaming, the story is set to continue from this crucial turning point in Tommy Shelby's life.