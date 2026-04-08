ETV Bharat / entertainment

Before The Devil Wears Prada 2 Hits Indian Theatres, Watch Meryl Streep's 5 Best Comedy Dramas

The Prom is a musical comedy where Streep plays a narcissistic Broadway star, Dee Dee Allen. In the film, Allen is a famous Broadway star whose career suffers after her latest show fails. Hoping to fix her image, she travels to Indiana with other actors to support Emma, a student banned from prom for being gay. At first, Dee Dee's intentions are selfish, as she wants publicity, but she slowly begins to care about Emma's struggles. She learns to be more honest and kind, and truly stands up for what is right. In the end, Allen helps create an inclusive prom and also finds love and personal growth.

Hyderabad: The legendary character Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, returns in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is all set to hit Indian theatres on May 1, 2026. The comedy-drama film, directed by David Frankel, will reunite Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt for a high-stakes fashion showdown. Ahead of this highly anticipated sequel, celebrate Streep's incredible comedic range by revisiting her most iconic, witty, and heartwarming performances in beloved rom-coms and comedy dramas.

In Ricki And The Flash, a musical comedy-drama, Meryl Streep plays rock singer Ricki, who left her family to chase her dream of becoming a rock star. Years later, she returns to help her daughter Julie, who is going through a tough time after her marriage falls apart. Her children are angry and distant, and Ricki struggles to reconnect with them. She realises the pain she caused by not being there. With support from her bandmate, she tries to make things right. In the end, Ricki attends her son's wedding and brings everyone together through music, slowly rebuilding her bond with her family.

Hope Springs (2012)

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Hope Springs is a romantic comedy-drama focusing on a mature relationship, featuring Streep and Tommy Lee Jones as a long-married couple trying to revive their marriage with the help of a counsellor. The story follows Kay (played by Meryl Streep) and Arnold (Tommy Lee Jones), a couple married for over 30 years whose relationship has grown distant and routine. Wanting to fix their marriage, Kay convinces Arnold to attend a week of counselling. At first, Arnold is unwilling to accept any problems, but through therapy, they begin to open up about their feelings. Their attempts to reconnect are awkward and difficult, but slowly they make progress. Back home, they nearly drift apart again, but choose to come together. In the end, their bond improves, and they renew their vows with a deeper understanding of each other.

It's Complicated (2009)

Where To Watch: Prime Video

In It's Complicated, Streep plays Jane, a bakery owner and single mother of three who feels lonely after her children grow up. She reconnects with her ex-husband Jake, and they begin a secret affair, even though he is remarried. Things become messy when their relationship causes tension in the family. Jane later ends the affair and starts seeing Adam, a kind architect. However, misunderstandings create more complications. In the end, Jane chooses to move forward, focusing on herself and her family. The story ends on a hopeful note as she reconnects with Adam and starts a new chapter in her life.

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Where To Watch: Netflix

Mamma Mia! is a highly successful jukebox musical romantic comedy. It follows Sophie, a young woman who secretly invites three men to her wedding, hoping to find out which one is her father. All three had past relationships with her mother, Donna (played by Streep), who is shocked to see them again. As the wedding approaches, emotions rise, secrets come out, and old feelings return. Sophie realises she doesn't need to know her real father, as all three care for her. In the end, she postpones her wedding to travel, while Donna reunites with Sam, and they decide to get married, bringing a joyful and unexpected ending.