Before Robert Pattinson, Here's Who Played James Bond For The Longest And Shortest Period
Robert Pattinson takes over as James Bond. Here's how long the six previous 007 actors held the role, from the longest to the shortest.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 17, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond. Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed that the actor will take over the iconic role from Daniel Craig in the upcoming film directed by Denis Villeneuve. With this announcement, Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to play the famous British spy in the official film series.
Craig played the character for 15 years before making his final appearance in No Time to Die (2021). Over the years, several actors have taken on the role, but their time as 007 has been very different. While some played the spy for more than a decade, others had a much shorter run. As Pattinson prepares to begin his journey as the new Bond, here’s a look at how long each of the previous actors played the character.
Robert Pattinson is James Bond https://t.co/3GulkhblDp— James Bond (@007) November 16, 2026
Daniel Craig - 15 Years (2006-2021)
Daniel Craig holds the record for the longest tenure as James Bond in terms of years. He made his debut with Casino Royale in 2006 and played the character until No Time to Die in 2021.
During his 15-year run, Craig appeared in five Bond films. His version of the spy was different from those played by earlier actors. He brought a more serious and realistic style to the character, with a greater focus on action and Bond’s personal life.
His films included Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die. Among these, Casino Royale and Skyfall received particularly strong responses from audiences and critics. After 15 years, Craig finally said goodbye to the role in 2021.
Roger Moore - 12 Years (1973-1985)
Roger Moore comes second on the list, having played James Bond for 12 years. He took over the role in Live and Let Die in 1973 and made his final appearance in A View to a Kill in 1985. During this period, Moore appeared in seven official Bond films, making him the actor with the most appearances in the main film series.
Unlike Craig’s serious version, Moore brought humour, charm and a lighter style to the character. His films also featured bigger action scenes and unusual gadgets. Some of his popular Bond films include The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker and For Your Eyes Only. Although he left the role in 1985, Moore remains one of the most recognised actors to have played 007.
Sean Connery - 9 Years (1962-1971)
Sean Connery was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen. His journey began with Dr No in 1962. He went on to appear in five more official Bond films, with his last appearance in Diamonds Are Forever in 1971.
Although his appearances were spread across nine years, Connery did not play Bond continuously throughout this period. He left the role after You Only Live Twice in 1967 but returned for Diamonds Are Forever four years later.
Connery helped create the image of James Bond with his confidence, style and screen presence. He also returned as 007 in Never Say Never Again in 1983. However, the film was not part of the official Bond series.
Pierce Brosnan - 7 Years (1995-2002)
Pierce Brosnan played James Bond for seven years, from 1995 to 2002. He made his debut with GoldenEye, which brought the franchise back after a six-year break.
Brosnan’s Bond was known for his charm, style and action scenes. He continued playing the character in Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day.
His films also featured Judi Dench as M, who became an important character in the franchise. However, the makers wanted to take Bond in a new direction after Die Another Day in 2002. This brought Brosnan’s journey as 007 to an end.
Timothy Dalton - 2 Years (1987-1989)
Timothy Dalton played James Bond for two years, from 1987 to 1989. He took over the role from Roger Moore and made his debut in The Living Daylights.
Dalton brought a more serious and realistic approach to the character. His second film, Licence to Kill, was released in 1989. However, the film’s poor box office performance and issues surrounding the franchise delayed the next Bond film.
As a result, Dalton’s time as 007 ended after just two films. Although his run was short, his performance received more appreciation from fans over the years.
George Lazenby - One Film (1969)
George Lazenby had the shortest run as James Bond. He played the character only once in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, which was released in 1969.
Lazenby took over the role after Sean Connery left the franchise. Interestingly, he had very little acting experience before getting the part and had mainly appeared in advertisements.
Despite his short run, the film received appreciation over the years and is now considered an important entry in the franchise. However, Lazenby decided not to return for another Bond film. Connery later came back to play the character in Diamonds Are Forever.