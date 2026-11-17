ETV Bharat / entertainment

Before Robert Pattinson, Here's Who Played James Bond For The Longest And Shortest Period

Hyderabad: Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond. Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed that the actor will take over the iconic role from Daniel Craig in the upcoming film directed by Denis Villeneuve. With this announcement, Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to play the famous British spy in the official film series.

Craig played the character for 15 years before making his final appearance in No Time to Die (2021). Over the years, several actors have taken on the role, but their time as 007 has been very different. While some played the spy for more than a decade, others had a much shorter run. As Pattinson prepares to begin his journey as the new Bond, here’s a look at how long each of the previous actors played the character.

Daniel Craig - 15 Years (2006-2021)

Daniel Craig holds the record for the longest tenure as James Bond in terms of years. He made his debut with Casino Royale in 2006 and played the character until No Time to Die in 2021.

During his 15-year run, Craig appeared in five Bond films. His version of the spy was different from those played by earlier actors. He brought a more serious and realistic style to the character, with a greater focus on action and Bond’s personal life.

His films included Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die. Among these, Casino Royale and Skyfall received particularly strong responses from audiences and critics. After 15 years, Craig finally said goodbye to the role in 2021.

Roger Moore - 12 Years (1973-1985)

Roger Moore comes second on the list, having played James Bond for 12 years. He took over the role in Live and Let Die in 1973 and made his final appearance in A View to a Kill in 1985. During this period, Moore appeared in seven official Bond films, making him the actor with the most appearances in the main film series.

Unlike Craig’s serious version, Moore brought humour, charm and a lighter style to the character. His films also featured bigger action scenes and unusual gadgets. Some of his popular Bond films include The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker and For Your Eyes Only. Although he left the role in 1985, Moore remains one of the most recognised actors to have played 007.

Sean Connery - 9 Years (1962-1971)

Sean Connery was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen. His journey began with Dr No in 1962. He went on to appear in five more official Bond films, with his last appearance in Diamonds Are Forever in 1971.

Although his appearances were spread across nine years, Connery did not play Bond continuously throughout this period. He left the role after You Only Live Twice in 1967 but returned for Diamonds Are Forever four years later.

Connery helped create the image of James Bond with his confidence, style and screen presence. He also returned as 007 in Never Say Never Again in 1983. However, the film was not part of the official Bond series.