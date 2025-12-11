ETV Bharat / entertainment

Before Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan Was Set to Play A Dhurandhar-Like Role - Trivia Inside

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has been creating a strong buzz across the country, earning praise from both fans and critics. With the spy actioner generating waves, people are remembering that India once had a real-life "Dhurandhar." He was Ravindra Kaushik, one of the most remarkable spies India ever had. His story is brave, tragic, and unforgettable. It is also the story that once inspired Salman Khan for the biopic, which later had to be shelved.

Ravindra Kaushik was born in 1952 in Sri Ganganagar, a quiet town in Rajasthan. He grew up like any ordinary boy, but he was extremely talented in theatre and mimicry. He loved performing on stage. During one of his college plays, he performed as an Indian Army officer. That small performance changed the direction of his entire life. Officials from India's external intelligence agency, R&AW, were in the audience. They noticed his confidence, his fluency, and his ability to transform himself. Soon after, he was recruited as an undercover operative. He was only 23.

Kaushik began two years of intense training in Delhi. The training was tough. He learned Urdu. He learned Islamic traditions. He was given a new identity: Nabi Ahmed Shakir. As part of his cover, he even underwent circumcision and practiced the life of a Muslim man. His trainers wanted him to blend in so perfectly that no one would ever suspect him.

In 1975, he crossed over into Pakistan. He studied law at Karachi University and earned an LL.B. degree. This made his identity look even more natural. With time, he joined the Pakistan Army. He worked in the Military Accounts Department as a clerk. He married a local woman named Amaanat and even had a son. For years, he lived two lives at once.