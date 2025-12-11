Before Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan Was Set to Play A Dhurandhar-Like Role - Trivia Inside
Ravindra Kaushik, India's legendary spy, lived an extraordinary undercover life. A biopic was planned on him with Salman in the lead, but it got shelved.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 11, 2025 at 4:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has been creating a strong buzz across the country, earning praise from both fans and critics. With the spy actioner generating waves, people are remembering that India once had a real-life "Dhurandhar." He was Ravindra Kaushik, one of the most remarkable spies India ever had. His story is brave, tragic, and unforgettable. It is also the story that once inspired Salman Khan for the biopic, which later had to be shelved.
Ravindra Kaushik was born in 1952 in Sri Ganganagar, a quiet town in Rajasthan. He grew up like any ordinary boy, but he was extremely talented in theatre and mimicry. He loved performing on stage. During one of his college plays, he performed as an Indian Army officer. That small performance changed the direction of his entire life. Officials from India's external intelligence agency, R&AW, were in the audience. They noticed his confidence, his fluency, and his ability to transform himself. Soon after, he was recruited as an undercover operative. He was only 23.
Kaushik began two years of intense training in Delhi. The training was tough. He learned Urdu. He learned Islamic traditions. He was given a new identity: Nabi Ahmed Shakir. As part of his cover, he even underwent circumcision and practiced the life of a Muslim man. His trainers wanted him to blend in so perfectly that no one would ever suspect him.
In 1975, he crossed over into Pakistan. He studied law at Karachi University and earned an LL.B. degree. This made his identity look even more natural. With time, he joined the Pakistan Army. He worked in the Military Accounts Department as a clerk. He married a local woman named Amaanat and even had a son. For years, he lived two lives at once.
Between 1979 and 1983, he sent crucial intelligence back to India. His information reportedly saved thousands of lives. His work was so extraordinary that then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi gave him the title "The Black Tiger."
But everything changed in 1983. Another R&AW operative, Inyat Masih, was sent to make contact with Kaushik. Masih was caught by Pakistani intelligence. Under interrogation, he revealed Kaushik's identity leading to his arrest.
He was tortured brutally for two years. In 1985, he was sentenced to death, but the punishment was later reduced to life imprisonment. He spent 16 long years in Pakistani prisons, including in Sialkot, Mianwali, and Kot Lakhpat. He became ill with tuberculosis and heart disease. Still, he remained hopeful that India would bring him home. He sent secret letters to his family. In one of them, he wrote a heartbreaking line: "Is this what people who sacrifice their lives for a big country like India get?"
He died in November 2001 in Multan Jail. He was buried behind the prison. His family says the Indian government never acknowledged him publicly.
Many filmmakers have been fascinated by his story. Some films, including Ek Tha Tiger and Romeo Akbar Walter, were rumoured to be inspired by him, though the makers have denied it. But the most ambitious project was Raj Kumar Gupta's Black Tiger, planned with Salman Khan in the lead role.
Gupta spent five years researching Kaushik's life. He travelled, read documents, and spoke to sources. In 2021, reports confirmed that Salman Khan had agreed to play Ravindra Kaushik. It would have been his first-ever biopic. Industry insiders said the script was powerful and emotional, and that Salman was excited about the role.
But the biopic never materialised. Gupta confirmed that he held the rights to Kaushik's story, but the rights eventually expired and were not renewed. Without the rights, the film could not move forward. Another reason, according to reports, was that Salman was already starring in the Tiger spy franchise. Taking on another spy role so close to his existing films could cause confusion and overlap. And so, the real-life story of India's most incredible spy remains unknown.
