ETV Bharat / entertainment

Before Ramayana, Did You Know Sai Pallavi's Casting In Premam And Fidaa Had Unexpected Twists

Hyderabad: With Sai Pallavi set to play Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana, her casting marks another major chapter in an acting journey that began with some rather unexpected twists.

Before becoming one of South cinema's most popular actresses, Sai Pallavi was a medical student in Georgia. Her first major acting opportunity came with Alphonse Puthren's Malayalam film Premam, but she initially did not even believe the offer was real. Puthren had noticed Sai Pallavi through a video of her dance performance that was available online. He was impressed by her and wanted her to play Malar in Premam. However, when he contacted her, the actress thought the call could be a prank or even a scam.

Long before she became the face of one of Indian cinema's biggest upcoming projects, Sai Pallavi had already caught filmmakers' attention in unusual ways. From being spotted through a dance performance to landing Premam while pursuing medicine, and later teaming up with Sekhar Kammula for Fidaa, her path to memorable roles has been anything but conventional.

At the time, Sai Pallavi had no plans to become an actress. She was focused on her medical studies and could not imagine why a filmmaker would approach her. During the promotions of Amaran in 2024, she recalled her initial reaction and said she never agreed to act in Premam at first because she did not believe the filmmaker's offer.

The film team eventually convinced her that the call was not a prank. In 2014, five members of the production team travelled to Coimbatore to audition her in person. There was another interesting change behind her casting. Puthren had initially considered Asin for the role of Malar. However, the character was later rewritten as a Tamilian, allowing Sai Pallavi to use her natural Tamil accent in the Malayalam film.

Once she agreed to the project, Sai Pallavi shot her portions during her college holidays. She would return to India for filming and then go back to Georgia to continue her medical studies and exams. Her performance as Malar became the breakthrough that changed the course of her career.

Interestingly, Premam was not the first time a filmmaker had noticed her. Sekhar Kammula had spotted Sai Pallavi on the Telugu dance reality show Dhee and wanted to cast her in his 2012 film Life is Beautiful. However, the project did not happen with her as her mother wanted her to focus on education. Sai Pallavi eventually moved ahead with her medical studies.

Years later, their paths crossed again under very different circumstances. By then, Sai Pallavi had become a recognised name following Premam. Kammula cast her as Bhanumathi in Fidaa, which marked her Telugu film debut in 2017. Bhanumathi was a strong-willed village girl from Telangana, and Sai Pallavi's performance became one of the highlights of the film. She also worked on the Telangana dialect to make the character's speech natural. The actress and Kammula later reunited for the 2021 romantic drama Love Story.

From being a medical student who initially doubted a film offer to becoming the face of memorable characters such as Malar and Bhanumathi, Sai Pallavi's career has been shaped by some unusual casting stories. Now, with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where she is the first choice to play Sita, her journey has reached another major milestone. Ramayana: Part 1 is all set to hit theatres this Diwali on November 8, 2026.