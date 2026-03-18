Netflix's Frida Kahlo Series Coming Soon; Here's Where To Watch Her Story Before It Drops
Netflix is developing a Frida Kahlo-Diego Rivera series; meanwhile, viewers can revisit Kahlo's life, art, and turbulent love story through the biopic Frida online.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 18, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Streaming platform Netflix is developing a drama series based on the lives of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and muralist Diego Rivera. The series will focus on their personal and professional relationship, which was marked by love, conflicts and strong political views.
While the project is still in development, viewers who want to know more about Kahlo’s life can watch the biographical film, Frida. The film is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Directed by Julie Taymor, Frida stars Salma Hayek in the lead role, with Alfred Molina playing Rivera. The film shows Kahlo’s journey from a young woman to one of the most recognised artists in the world.
It begins with a major accident she suffered at a young age, which left her with serious injuries for the rest of her life. During her recovery, she began to paint, which eventually became her major form of expression.
The film also depicts her life with Rivera. She had a strong bond with Rivera, although her life with him had many problems, including affairs on both sides. In spite of all this, the two continued to support each other’s work.
Apart from her life with Rivera, the film also depicts some of the political happenings of the time. It includes their connection with Leon Trotsky, who stayed in Mexico for some time.
In her later years, Kahlo’s health became worse, but she continued painting. One of the key moments in the film shows her attending her first solo exhibition in Mexico despite being very unwell.
The film received appreciation worldwide and won awards at the Academy Awards. Salma Hayek’s performance was especially praised.
With the new Netflix series in the works, interest in Frida Kahlo’s life is rising again. Until the series releases, the film Frida remains an easy way for viewers to understand her story.
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