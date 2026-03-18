ETV Bharat / entertainment

Netflix's Frida Kahlo Series Coming Soon; Here's Where To Watch Her Story Before It Drops

Hyderabad: Streaming platform Netflix is developing a drama series based on the lives of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and muralist Diego Rivera. The series will focus on their personal and professional relationship, which was marked by love, conflicts and strong political views.

While the project is still in development, viewers who want to know more about Kahlo’s life can watch the biographical film, Frida. The film is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Julie Taymor, Frida stars Salma Hayek in the lead role, with Alfred Molina playing Rivera. The film shows Kahlo’s journey from a young woman to one of the most recognised artists in the world.

It begins with a major accident she suffered at a young age, which left her with serious injuries for the rest of her life. During her recovery, she began to paint, which eventually became her major form of expression.