When Rashmika Mandanna Had A 'Bad Fight' At Home To Do A Film With Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna once revealed she fought her parents to reunite with Vijay Deverakonda for their film Dear Comrade.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 17, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST|
Updated : March 17, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are currently enjoying their newly married life after tying the knot on February 26 in Udaipur. As fans celebrate their wedding and the couple continues to share glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities, an old anecdote from Rashmika's early career has resurfaced. Years ago, the actor had revealed that she had a "bad fight" with her parents while convincing them to allow her to do a second film with Vijay.
The couple's wedding took place at ITC Mementos Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family members. In the days following the ceremony, the newlyweds have been sharing unseen photos from their wedding celebrations. Most recently, they posted unseen pictures from their Haldi ceremony.
Sharing photos from the event, Rashmika described the ceremony as a colourful and playful celebration. She wrote, "Haldi. It was more like Haldi + Holi. We were drenched and dipped in colour so much so that even now my hair still carries a bit of red in it. And PS: I won all the games that day with the incredible help of my Team Bride! Just FYI.. even Vijju was Team Bride that day!"
Vijay also shared his memories from the ceremony. He wrote, "25.02.26 Haldi day - The morning after a sangeeth celebration that ran late into the early hours of the morning :) On another day, waking up would have been impossible, but we were all up, excited to see each other, excited to spend time with my family and friends. And we had lots of water, colour, music and action to keep us all hyper awake."
He further added, "I wanted war at the Haldi, and they brought it to me- everyone's clothes were destroyed by lunch time, including a kurta @anamikakhanna.in made me that I loved. But it was worth it."
The resurfaced story dates back to the time when Rashmika was approached for the 2019 film Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma. The project would reunite her with Vijay after their successful collaboration in the 2018 Telugu blockbuster Geetha Govindam.
At a pre-release event for Dear Comrade, Rashmika had spoken about the challenges she faced at home. She said, "I came to the film industry after fighting with my parents, family and friends. There's a perception that it's not safe for girls. I still persevered despite not having a film family background."
She further revealed, "When Bharat (Kamma) sir sent me the script, I really wanted to do it. But it took a lot to convince my family. It was a bad fight at home. They said, no, don't do a second film with Vijay. I said, it's not important who I'm doing it with."
Vijay had also acknowledged her struggle and dedication. He said, "Once Rashmika okayed it, I know how tough it was for her. She did it despite it affecting her personal life. People said whatever they felt like. But she gave her life for Lilly. I thank you, Rashmika; you've done such a beautiful job."
Years later, the co-stars who once faced rumours about their relationship are now happily married, with fans celebrating their real-life love story.
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