ETV Bharat / entertainment

When Rashmika Mandanna Had A 'Bad Fight' At Home To Do A Film With Vijay Deverakonda

Hyderabad: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are currently enjoying their newly married life after tying the knot on February 26 in Udaipur. As fans celebrate their wedding and the couple continues to share glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities, an old anecdote from Rashmika's early career has resurfaced. Years ago, the actor had revealed that she had a "bad fight" with her parents while convincing them to allow her to do a second film with Vijay.

The couple's wedding took place at ITC Mementos Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family members. In the days following the ceremony, the newlyweds have been sharing unseen photos from their wedding celebrations. Most recently, they posted unseen pictures from their Haldi ceremony.

Sharing photos from the event, Rashmika described the ceremony as a colourful and playful celebration. She wrote, "Haldi. It was more like Haldi + Holi. We were drenched and dipped in colour so much so that even now my hair still carries a bit of red in it. And PS: I won all the games that day with the incredible help of my Team Bride! Just FYI.. even Vijju was Team Bride that day!"

Vijay also shared his memories from the ceremony. He wrote, "25.02.26 Haldi day - The morning after a sangeeth celebration that ran late into the early hours of the morning :) On another day, waking up would have been impossible, but we were all up, excited to see each other, excited to spend time with my family and friends. And we had lots of water, colour, music and action to keep us all hyper awake."