ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vidya Balan Recalls Being Called A 'Jinx' In South Cinema: 'I Was Replaced Before Shooting'

Vidya Balan Recalls Being Called A 'Jinx' In South Cinema: 'I Was Replaced Before Shooting' ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Vidya Balan has opened up about a difficult phase in her early career when she was labelled a ‘jinx’ in South Indian cinema. The actor said she faced several setbacks in Malayalam and Tamil films, with some projects being stopped midway and others dropping her from the cast before filming began. Years later, she has a different view of those experiences and believes they were simply a matter of timing. She will next be seen alongside Rajinikanth in Jailer 2, which is set to release in theatres on October 15, 2026.

In an interaction with a webloid, Vidya spoke about her wish to work in films made in different Indian languages. However, her early experiences in South cinema made her hesitant to take up projects outside Hindi films.

She said, "My dream is to do films in all the Indian languages over time. But definitely because I’m a Tamilian, I’m excited about Jailer 2. I’m also ready for this. I had a lot of misses in both Malayalam and Tamil films at the beginning of my career. I was replaced even before the shooting because of that whole ‘jinx’ thing. So, for a while, I wasn’t mentally open to doing films in any language but Hindi." Vidya’s Malayalam debut, Chakram, starring Mohanlal, was among the projects that did not reach the finish line. These experiences affected her confidence and made her stay away from films in other languages for some time.