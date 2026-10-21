ETV Bharat / entertainment

Before Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, This Bollywood Couple Named Their Daughter Devi

Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh unveiled the name of their second daughter on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Bollywood's power couple has named their younger daughter Devi. The couple joins a growing trend of celebrities choosing names for their babies inspired by tradition, mythology, and culture.

Interestingly, they are not the first Bollywood couple to choose this divine name. in November 2022, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child together and named her Devi Basu Singh Grover.

There has been an increasing shift in the industry toward names inspired by mythology and divine origins. Several celebrities are increasingly choosing names rooted in Sanskrit, Vedic traditions, and spiritual symbolism rather than flashy or Western-sounding names. Previously, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra named their daughter Saraayah, meaning "God's princess." Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa named their daughter Parvati Paul Rao, while Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja named their son Vayu after the wind god. Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul named their daughter Evaarah, meaning "A Gift of God."

Coming back to DeepVeer, the couple shared a joint Instagram post featuring a heart-melting family photo as they shared the news with their fans and followers. All four family members twinned in golden ethnic wear, with big sister Dua lovingly kissing her little sister. They captioned the post, "Devi Padukone Singh. Of Love & Abundance..." Industry colleagues such as Bipasha Basu, Soni Razdan, Mrunal Thakur, Sharvari, Bhumi Pednekar and more showered love on the family on Instagram. So far, the post has crossed 6.1 MN likes on Instagram.

Ranveer and Deepika welcomed baby number two on September 19, 2026, sharing the news on social media with a picture of a tiny footprint. The couple had announced their second pregnancy in April this year with a post featuring Dua holding a positive pregnancy test. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018 and welcomed their first daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in the Allu Arjun-starrer Raaka, directed by Atlee. Following the success of Dhurandhar 1 and 2, Ranveer will next star in Pralay, an upcoming post-apocalyptic zombie survival action thriller directed by Jai Mehta and co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan.