ETV Bharat / entertainment

Before Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Drops On OTT, Stream These 2 Nivin Pauly Age-Gap Romances

Before Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Drops On OTT, Stream These 2 Nivin Pauly Age-Gap Romances ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: Romance has often found its way into Malayalam cinema through stories that do not follow a conventional path. Age-gap relationships, in particular, have been explored through different perspectives, from teenage infatuation and young love to relationships with older men and much younger women and vice-versa. Nivin Pauly has been at the centre of three such stories in Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Premam and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, although each film holds different premises.

The latest addition, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which released worldwide on August 21, is now set to make its OTT debut. The Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-starrer will begin streaming on JioHotstar from October 2, 2026. The film will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. Directed by Girish A.D., the romantic comedy has already had a remarkable theatrical run crossing the Rs 300 crore worldwide gross milestone. With this it has emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The film follows Ashley, played by Mamitha Baiju, as she moves with her family to a new neighbourhood in Karukutty. There, she reconnects with Justin, played by Nivin Pauly, an older neighbour with whom she develops a romantic bond. Their age difference becomes one of the unusual elements of the relationship, alongside family emotions, neighbourhood politics and old memories. With Bethlehem Kudumba Unit heading to JioHotstar, viewers interested in Nivin's take on unconventional romances can also revisit two of his earlier films.