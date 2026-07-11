Before Aamir Khan's Silkyara 41, These Indian Films Brought Real-Life Rescue Operations To The Big Screen
Before Aamir Khan's Silkyara 41 arrives, revisit these Indian films inspired by true rescue operations that celebrated extraordinary courage, sacrifice and real-life heroes.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 11, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Aamir Khan is all set to bring another inspiring real-life story to the big screen with Silkyara 41. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on the 2023 Silkyara tunnel rescue in Uttarakhand, where 41 workers were trapped inside a collapsed tunnel for 17 days before being rescued safely. The operation caught the attention of the entire country and showed how teamwork, courage and determination can save lives even in the toughest situations.
Before Silkyara 41 arrives in theatres, Indian cinema has already told several unforgettable stories based on real-life rescue operations. From industrial disasters and mine accidents to hijack situations and daring evacuation missions, these films celebrate ordinary people who became heroes when it mattered the most.
Here’s a look at some of the best rescue-based films made in India.
The Railway Men
Released on Netflix in 2023, The Railway Men is a four-part series inspired by the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. The story follows a group of brave railway employees who risked their own lives to save passengers after poisonous gas leaked from the Union Carbide factory. While the city was filled with panic and thousands of people struggled to survive, these railway workers continued helping others without thinking about their own safety. The series stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu and Babil Khan.
Mission Raniganj
Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj is based on the 1989 Raniganj coal mine accident in West Bengal. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film tells the story of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who led a difficult rescue mission after dozens of miners were trapped inside a flooded coal mine. Despite the dangerous conditions, he refused to give up and successfully rescued 64 miners.
Airlift
Released in 2016, Airlift is another Akshay Kumar film inspired by true events. The movie is based on the biggest civilian evacuation in history during the 1990 Gulf War. When Iraq invaded Kuwait, more than 1,70,000 Indians were stranded in the country. The film shows how they were safely brought back to India through a massive air evacuation. It is a story of courage, planning and hope during a time of war.
Neerja
Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja tells the true story of brave flight attendant Neerja Bhanot. The film, directed by Ram Madhvani, is based on the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi in 1986. As terrorists took control of the aircraft, Neerja quickly warned the cockpit crew, preventing the plane from taking off. She stayed with the passengers, helped many of them escape and sacrificed her own life while saving others.
Manjummel Boys
Unlike the other films on this list, Manjummel Boys is a survival drama based on a real incident involving a group of friends. The Malayalam blockbuster is inspired by an incident that happened in 2006 at the Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During the trip, one of the friends falls into a deep pit known as Devil’s Kitchen.
Even after authorities hesitate to enter the cave because of the danger, his friends refuse to leave him behind. One of them climbs down using a rope and manages to rescue him. The film received widespread praise for its emotional storytelling and thrilling rescue scenes. It has an IMDb rating of 8.2 and is available in Hindi on JioHotstar.