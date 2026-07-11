ETV Bharat / entertainment

Before Aamir Khan's Silkyara 41, These Indian Films Brought Real-Life Rescue Operations To The Big Screen

Before Aamir Khan's Silkyara 41, These Indian Films Brought Real-Life Rescue Operations To The Big Screen ( Photo: ANI, Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan is all set to bring another inspiring real-life story to the big screen with Silkyara 41. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on the 2023 Silkyara tunnel rescue in Uttarakhand, where 41 workers were trapped inside a collapsed tunnel for 17 days before being rescued safely. The operation caught the attention of the entire country and showed how teamwork, courage and determination can save lives even in the toughest situations. Before Silkyara 41 arrives in theatres, Indian cinema has already told several unforgettable stories based on real-life rescue operations. From industrial disasters and mine accidents to hijack situations and daring evacuation missions, these films celebrate ordinary people who became heroes when it mattered the most. Here’s a look at some of the best rescue-based films made in India. The Railway Men Released on Netflix in 2023, The Railway Men is a four-part series inspired by the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. The story follows a group of brave railway employees who risked their own lives to save passengers after poisonous gas leaked from the Union Carbide factory. While the city was filled with panic and thousands of people struggled to survive, these railway workers continued helping others without thinking about their own safety. The series stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu and Babil Khan.