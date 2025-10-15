ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Why Don't You Become Approver Against Raj Kundra?': Bombay HC Asks Shilpa Shetty In Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to grant relief to actress Shilpa Shetty in a financial fraud case involving her husband and businessman Raj Kundra.

When the matter came up before a division bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, the bench sought clarification on whether Raj Kundra would submit an affidavit confirming she had no connection with the concerned firm, and whether Shilpa Shetty was willing to turn approver in the case against her husband if she wanted permission to travel abroad.

During the hearing, the bench asked the actress, "Is Raj Kundra ready to state in an affidavit before the court that you have no connection with his company? And if you wish to travel abroad, are you ready to become a prosecution witness for forgiveness in this case?"

Notably, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has questioned both Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in connection with the case. According to sources, Shilpa was interrogated for around four and a half hours, during which she was asked several questions related to the disputed financial transactions. Her detailed statement has been recorded. Raj Kundra was also questioned for nearly five hours, and his statement has been formally documented.

In her statement, Shilpa Shetty told officers that she had no connection with the company at the time of the transactions and that she had resigned from her post.

However, seeking clarity, the court asked, "Will Raj Kundra state this in affidavit? And if you want permission to travel abroad, why don't you become an approver in this case against Raj Kundra?" the HC bench asked.

The High Court has granted Shilpa Shetty time till Thursday to submit her reply. "You may file your reply before the court by Thursday. Till then, the hearing stands adjourned," the bench said.

Following this, the High Court also heard a plea filed by Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra challenging the lookout notice issued against them by the EOW. Their counsel urged the court to suspend the lookout notice for three months, citing their travel plans.

The counsel clarified that they have no intention of fleeing the country. "The case is several years old. Raj Kundra is a British citizen and hotelier with investments in multiple places. He has been invited to Colombo for an event organised by YouTube. Shilpa Shetty and Kundra are planning to attend this event with their son, while their mother and daughter are staying back in India. There is no question of absconding."

However, representing the state government, the public prosecutor opposed the plea, saying, "Serious financial offences are pending against both accused. The state strongly objects to any relief at this stage."

After hearing both the sides, the court refused to grant immediate relief and directed that the matter be taken up again on Thursday.