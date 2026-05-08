Bayaar Heads To UK Asian Film Festival 2026; Inside Anshul Tiwari's Psychological Drama Starring Vinay Pathak
Ahead of Bayaar's UK premiere, filmmaker Anshul Tiwari speaks to ETV Bharat's Puja Mishra about grief, spirituality, Himalayan landscapes and collaborative filmmaking.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 8, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anshul Tiwari's Bayaar is preparing for its UK premiere at the UK Asian Film Festival 2026 on May 9. Starring Vinay Pathak, Shalmalee Vaidya and Rachita Arke, Bayaar follows three friends who seek refuge in a mountain lodge, only to find themselves standing at the gates of Bayoul, a place associated with death. As reality begins to blur, the characters are forced to confront uncomfortable truths about themselves.
In a conversation with ETV Bharat, the filmmaker opened up about the emotional roots of the project, adapting Jean-Paul Sartre's famous play Huis Clos (No Exit), and why the silence of the Himalayas became central to the soul of the film.
Reimagining Sartre in an Indian Setting
Tiwari revealed that Bayaar draws inspiration from Sartre's existential classic Huis Clos, but the film gradually moves away from the philosopher's bleak worldview toward something more spiritual and rooted in Indian thought. "Bayaar reimagines Sartre's No Exit as a minimalist psychological mood piece set in the Himalayan mountains," he said, adding, "Sartre used a room without mirrors to show that 'Hell is other people.' Bayaar uses that same void to force a reckoning."
However, the filmmaker explained that the story does not remain trapped in nihilism. Instead, it transforms into a journey toward liberation and self-realisation. "Through the character of Ved Prakash, played by Vinay Pathak, and the transformative power of fire, the story moves from a claustrophobic afterlife to spiritual freedom," he shared, adding, "It reflects the Indian philosophy that the only way out is in."
The idea of death and acceptance comes from Tiwari's own life experiences as the filmmaker had earlier shared that witnessing his father's death during a road trip deeply affected him and became one of the emotional foundations of the film.
The Himalayas Become a Character
One of the strongest visual elements in Bayaar is its setting. Shot in the remote landscapes of Himachal Pradesh, the film uses silence, wind and stillness as part of its storytelling language. For Tiwari, the mountains were never just a backdrop: "In Bayaar, the wind is more than a soundscape; it is the Himalayas breathing."
The filmmaker explained that the team deliberately chose locations untouched by urban clutter. They wanted no electric wires, no traffic and no distractions. The aim was to create a meditative space where the characters could emotionally surrender to the story. "By soaking in the quietness of the land, the actors found an external peace that allowed them to navigate the turbulent internal journey toward salvation," he added.
Vinay Pathak's 'Rarely Seen' Side
While audiences mostly associate Vinay Pathak with comedy, Tiwari believed the actor had an intense emotional depth waiting to be explored. The director said Pathak's performance in Gaur Hari Dastaan convinced him that the actor was perfect for the role of Ved Prakash. "The camera captured a version of Vinay rarely seen before," he said.
According to Tiwari, the workshops became an important creative space for the actors. Since Shalmalee Vaidya and Rachita Arke already knew each other from Singapore's theatre circuit, their natural bond helped build authenticity within the film.
Finding the Film in the Edit Room
Interestingly, Tiwari says editing remains his favourite part of filmmaking. "That's where you suddenly discover emotions the screenplay never hinted at," he shared. The filmmaker also admitted that editing taught him some of the hardest lessons in storytelling: to remove scenes that no longer serve the narrative.
A Truly International Collaboration
Produced by Debasmita Dasgupta and FilmsPositive, Bayaar brought together collaborators from India, Singapore, the UK and the US. Post-production work, including sound design, music and colour grading, was completed in London and Windsor. Despite working with an international crew, Tiwari says the experience felt creatively freeing rather than intimidating.