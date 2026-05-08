ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bayaar Heads To UK Asian Film Festival 2026; Inside Anshul Tiwari's Psychological Drama Starring Vinay Pathak

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anshul Tiwari's Bayaar is preparing for its UK premiere at the UK Asian Film Festival 2026 on May 9. Starring Vinay Pathak, Shalmalee Vaidya and Rachita Arke, Bayaar follows three friends who seek refuge in a mountain lodge, only to find themselves standing at the gates of Bayoul, a place associated with death. As reality begins to blur, the characters are forced to confront uncomfortable truths about themselves.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, the filmmaker opened up about the emotional roots of the project, adapting Jean-Paul Sartre's famous play Huis Clos (No Exit), and why the silence of the Himalayas became central to the soul of the film.

Inside Anshul Tiwari's Psychological Drama Bayaar (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Reimagining Sartre in an Indian Setting

Tiwari revealed that Bayaar draws inspiration from Sartre's existential classic Huis Clos, but the film gradually moves away from the philosopher's bleak worldview toward something more spiritual and rooted in Indian thought. "Bayaar reimagines Sartre's No Exit as a minimalist psychological mood piece set in the Himalayan mountains," he said, adding, "Sartre used a room without mirrors to show that 'Hell is other people.' Bayaar uses that same void to force a reckoning."

However, the filmmaker explained that the story does not remain trapped in nihilism. Instead, it transforms into a journey toward liberation and self-realisation. "Through the character of Ved Prakash, played by Vinay Pathak, and the transformative power of fire, the story moves from a claustrophobic afterlife to spiritual freedom," he shared, adding, "It reflects the Indian philosophy that the only way out is in."

The idea of death and acceptance comes from Tiwari's own life experiences as the filmmaker had earlier shared that witnessing his father's death during a road trip deeply affected him and became one of the emotional foundations of the film.