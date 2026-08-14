Batwara 1947 X Review: Before You Book Tickets, Here's The Verdict From Netizens On Sunny Deol's Partition Drama
Batwara 1947 X reviews praise Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and the film's emotional core, while some viewers criticise its pacing, writing and execution.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 14, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: The early response to Rajkumar Santoshi's Partition drama Batwara 1947 is largely positive, although not without criticism. The Sunny Deol-led film has impressed several viewers with its emotional weight, performances and strong message, while some reactions have called out its slow first half and screenplay.
The film brings Santoshi and Sunny together again after nearly 30 years of their memorable collaborations Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak. This time, however, the duo moves away from the familiar revenge and patriotic space and tells a story set against the 1947 Partition.
Film critic Taran Adarsh gave the film 3.5/5 stars and called it "POWERFUL". He praised the unconventional plot, strong emotions and performances, while highlighting the film's message of humanity rising above hatred. According to his review, the recreated Lahore of 1947 looks convincing and captures the fear and uncertainty of the period. He felt the first half takes time to settle, but the second half delivers several powerful moments.
#OneWordReview...#Batwara1947: POWERFUL.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 14, 2026
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½
The #SunnyDeol - #RajkumarSantoshi combo gets it right yet again... Unconventional plot, strong emotions, power-packed performances are its USPs... Carries a strong, pertinent message. #Batwara1947Review
Based on… pic.twitter.com/3AR0ONbdgA
Among the scenes that stood out for him were the mob attack on Shabana Azmi's character, Sunny Deol's fiery police station sequence and the climax. Adarsh also praised Sunny for bringing "restraint, vulnerability, and authority" to a role that is very different from his usual big-screen image. Shabana Azmi has emerged as another major highlight. Adarsh called her performance "exceptional", while several viewers also described her as the emotional soul of the film.
I liked that #Batwara1947 made me uncomfortable before it made me emotional. Sikandar and Hamida both make choices in the first half that frustrated me. Nobody is presented as morally perfect. But as their fear, displacement and insecurity start making sense, you judge them… pic.twitter.com/uQwZLRjCZ9— Mukul jee 🇮🇳 (@imukuljee) August 14, 2026
One X user said, "I liked that #Batwara1947 made me uncomfortable before it made me emotional." The viewer praised the character writing and noted that the characters are not shown as completely good or bad. Their fears and insecurities gradually make their choices easier to understand.
Didn’t expect #Batwara1947 to stay with me this much after the film ended. I went in expecting the usual Sunny Deol power moments, but the scenes I’m still thinking about are the quieter ones. Sikandar slowly beginning to see Mai as his own mother is beautifully done. Sunny’s… pic.twitter.com/FK54UUPeGM— Sweta Chowdhury (@iSwetaChowdhury) August 14, 2026
Another viewer was particularly moved by Sunny's quieter moments. "The scenes I'm still thinking about are the quieter ones," the reaction read, praising the way Sikandar slowly begins to see Mai as his own mother.
Interval ke baad cinema hall mein jo silence tha na, boss that was UNREAL. #Batwara1947 is genuinely one of the STRONGEST period dramas Bollywood has ever produced. #RajkumarSantoshi, #AamirKhan, and #SunnyDeol have created history together. The dialogue delivery of #SunnyDeol… pic.twitter.com/q9E0ekTYAm— R S 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@rs_rajender) August 14, 2026
The interval and second half have also received strong reactions. One viewer wrote, "Interval ke baad cinema hall mein jo silence tha na, boss that was UNREAL," while calling the film one of the strongest period dramas they had seen.
#Batwara1947 - 4/5— Gill (@Hanjigill) August 14, 2026
If you’re a Sunny Deol fan.. this one is definitely for you. And if you like the whole brotherhood and unity angle, you’re going to enjoy it even more. Otherwise, you can skip it.
The writing is genuinely very good. The first half takes a little time but once… pic.twitter.com/UZb11m5JhO
Another reaction rated Batwara 1947 4/5 and said the film is especially worth watching for Sunny Deol fans and audiences who connect with its brotherhood and unity theme. The railway station sequence and Sunny's emotional performance were singled out for praise.
#Batwara1947Review: ⭐✨ #Batwara1947 is a colossal disappointment that completely fails to do justice to one of the most sensitive and monumental chapters of human history. What could have been a deeply moving historical epic ends up as a superficial, poorly executed drama… pic.twitter.com/5sT5ztYLTg— Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) August 14, 2026
However, the film has also faced a sharply negative reaction. One viewer gave it just 1.5/5 stars, calling it a disappointment and criticising its slow pacing, screenplay, character arcs and technical execution. The reaction also felt Sunny was miscast and found some of the melodrama forced.
What is Batwara 1947 about?
Set in Lahore during the Partition, Batwara 1947 follows Sikandar Mirza, played by Sunny Deol, who moves to Pakistan with his family. They find a Hindu woman, Mai, still living in their new home. As communal tensions rise, Sikandar takes responsibility for protecting her while also trying to keep his family safe. The film is based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai and is produced by Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions.
The movie also marks Preity Zinta's return to the big screen after a long gap. Karan Deol plays Sunny's son, marking their first on-screen collaboration. Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh are also part of the ensemble. With Batwara 1947 releasing alongside Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, the film faces a major Independence Day box-office clash.