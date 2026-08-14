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Batwara 1947 X Review: Before You Book Tickets, Here's The Verdict From Netizens On Sunny Deol's Partition Drama

Batwara 1947 X reviews praise Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and the film's emotional core, while some viewers criticise its pacing, writing and execution.

Batwara 1947 X reviews
Batwara 1947 X reviews (Photo: Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : August 14, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The early response to Rajkumar Santoshi's Partition drama Batwara 1947 is largely positive, although not without criticism. The Sunny Deol-led film has impressed several viewers with its emotional weight, performances and strong message, while some reactions have called out its slow first half and screenplay.

The film brings Santoshi and Sunny together again after nearly 30 years of their memorable collaborations Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak. This time, however, the duo moves away from the familiar revenge and patriotic space and tells a story set against the 1947 Partition.

Film critic Taran Adarsh gave the film 3.5/5 stars and called it "POWERFUL". He praised the unconventional plot, strong emotions and performances, while highlighting the film's message of humanity rising above hatred. According to his review, the recreated Lahore of 1947 looks convincing and captures the fear and uncertainty of the period. He felt the first half takes time to settle, but the second half delivers several powerful moments.

Among the scenes that stood out for him were the mob attack on Shabana Azmi's character, Sunny Deol's fiery police station sequence and the climax. Adarsh also praised Sunny for bringing "restraint, vulnerability, and authority" to a role that is very different from his usual big-screen image. Shabana Azmi has emerged as another major highlight. Adarsh called her performance "exceptional", while several viewers also described her as the emotional soul of the film.

One X user said, "I liked that #Batwara1947 made me uncomfortable before it made me emotional." The viewer praised the character writing and noted that the characters are not shown as completely good or bad. Their fears and insecurities gradually make their choices easier to understand.

Another viewer was particularly moved by Sunny's quieter moments. "The scenes I'm still thinking about are the quieter ones," the reaction read, praising the way Sikandar slowly begins to see Mai as his own mother.

The interval and second half have also received strong reactions. One viewer wrote, "Interval ke baad cinema hall mein jo silence tha na, boss that was UNREAL," while calling the film one of the strongest period dramas they had seen.

Another reaction rated Batwara 1947 4/5 and said the film is especially worth watching for Sunny Deol fans and audiences who connect with its brotherhood and unity theme. The railway station sequence and Sunny's emotional performance were singled out for praise.

However, the film has also faced a sharply negative reaction. One viewer gave it just 1.5/5 stars, calling it a disappointment and criticising its slow pacing, screenplay, character arcs and technical execution. The reaction also felt Sunny was miscast and found some of the melodrama forced.

What is Batwara 1947 about?

Set in Lahore during the Partition, Batwara 1947 follows Sikandar Mirza, played by Sunny Deol, who moves to Pakistan with his family. They find a Hindu woman, Mai, still living in their new home. As communal tensions rise, Sikandar takes responsibility for protecting her while also trying to keep his family safe. The film is based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai and is produced by Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions.

The movie also marks Preity Zinta's return to the big screen after a long gap. Karan Deol plays Sunny's son, marking their first on-screen collaboration. Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh are also part of the ensemble. With Batwara 1947 releasing alongside Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, the film faces a major Independence Day box-office clash.

Read More

  1. INTERVIEW: Sunny Deol Says Batwara 'Not Tailored To Suit Current Political Climate'
  2. Batwara 1947 Trailer: Sunny Deol Starrer Captures Human Cost Of India's Partition; Film Gets A Certificate With No Cuts
  3. Ikka Ending Explained: Find Out If Justice Is Served In Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna's Courtroom Drama

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BATWARA 1947 TWITTER REVIEW
RAJKUMAR SANTOSHI SUNNY DEOL FILM
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BATWARA 1947 X REVIEW

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