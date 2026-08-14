ETV Bharat / entertainment

Batwara 1947 X Review: Before You Book Tickets, Here's The Verdict From Netizens On Sunny Deol's Partition Drama

Batwara 1947 X reviews ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The early response to Rajkumar Santoshi's Partition drama Batwara 1947 is largely positive, although not without criticism. The Sunny Deol-led film has impressed several viewers with its emotional weight, performances and strong message, while some reactions have called out its slow first half and screenplay. The film brings Santoshi and Sunny together again after nearly 30 years of their memorable collaborations Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak. This time, however, the duo moves away from the familiar revenge and patriotic space and tells a story set against the 1947 Partition. Film critic Taran Adarsh gave the film 3.5/5 stars and called it "POWERFUL". He praised the unconventional plot, strong emotions and performances, while highlighting the film's message of humanity rising above hatred. According to his review, the recreated Lahore of 1947 looks convincing and captures the fear and uncertainty of the period. He felt the first half takes time to settle, but the second half delivers several powerful moments. Among the scenes that stood out for him were the mob attack on Shabana Azmi's character, Sunny Deol's fiery police station sequence and the climax. Adarsh also praised Sunny for bringing "restraint, vulnerability, and authority" to a role that is very different from his usual big-screen image. Shabana Azmi has emerged as another major highlight. Adarsh called her performance "exceptional", while several viewers also described her as the emotional soul of the film.