ETV Bharat / entertainment

Batwara 1947 Teaser: Fans Go Gaga Over Sunny Deol's Massy Dialogue And Preity Zinta's Comeback Film

Hyderabad: The makers of Batwara 1947 have unveiled the film's first official teaser, and it has already created a strong buzz among movie lovers. Released on June 18 across social media platforms, the teaser takes viewers back to one of the most painful chapters in Indian history the Partition of 1947. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 promises an emotional story set against the backdrop of India's Independence and the tragic division that changed millions of lives forever.

The teaser begins with a moving voiceover that reflects on India's hard-earned freedom and the suffering that followed during Partition. Scenes of chaos, displacement and fear quickly establish the film's emotional tone. While the makers have kept the plot largely under wraps, the visuals hint at a story of courage, resilience and humanity during extraordinary times.

One of the biggest highlights of the teaser is Sunny Deol's entry. Known for his commanding screen presence, the actor delivers a dialogue that has already become a fan favourite. When asked, "Panga lena hai?", his character calmly replies, "Iraada toh nahi hai, par aitraaz bhi nahi hai." The line perfectly captures the intensity of the character and has become one of the most discussed moments from the teaser.