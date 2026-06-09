ETV Bharat / entertainment

Batwara 1947 First Motion Poster Out: Sunny Deol Stands Tall Amid Partition Chaos, Teaser Out Soon

At the centre of the chaos stands Sunny Deol's character, seen running through violence and unrest as frightened crowds struggle to escape the turmoil around them. The visuals capture the fear and uncertainty that accompanied one of the most defining chapters in Indian history.

Presented by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Sunny Deol in the lead role alongside Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and Karan Deol. The first look offers a powerful and emotional glimpse into the human cost of India's Partition. Shared by Sunny Deol on social media, the motion poster opens with a striking visual of burning paper, immediately setting the tone for a story rooted in loss, displacement and survival.

Hyderabad: The makers of Batwara 1947 have finally unveiled the film's first motion poster, giving audiences their first glimpse into the highly anticipated period drama. The project, which was previously known as Lahore 1947, has officially undergone a title change ahead of its theatrical release in August 2026.

The poster then shifts to a heroic image of Sunny standing firmly at the forefront with a flaming torch in his hand. Behind him stands his family, including Preity Zinta's character, as he appears determined to protect them amid the conflict unfolding around them. The war-torn backdrop and haunting imagery hint at a story filled with emotion and sacrifice. Sharing the motion poster, Sunny Deol wrote, "In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch #Batwara1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026."

The motion poster has already generated excitement among fans, many of whom have been eagerly waiting for updates on the project. Reports suggest that the film's teaser is expected to be released on June 15, offering a deeper look into the story. Batwara 1947 is particularly special because it reunites Sunny Deol with acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi after memorable collaborations such as Ghayal and Damini. The film also marks the first collaboration between Sunny Deol, Santoshi and producer Aamir Khan.

The period drama is reportedly adapted from renowned playwright Asghar Wajahat's celebrated play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Nai. Rather than focusing solely on political events, the story explores the human side of Partition and the relationships affected by displacement and communal violence. According to reports, the narrative follows a Hindu family forced to migrate from Lahore to India during Partition. After being allotted a haveli abandoned by a Muslim family, they discover that an elderly Muslim woman still lives there. What follows is said to be a deeply emotional story about identity, belonging and coexistence.

Apart from Sunny Deol, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Preity, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol. The music has been composed by AR Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. The film is also expected to mark Preity Zinta's return to the big screen after nearly eight years.