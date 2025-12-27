ETV Bharat / entertainment

Battle Of Galwan Teaser: Salman Khan Turns Fearless Army Officer In High-Altitude War Drama

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Salman Khan unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Battle of Galwan on the occasion of his birthday, on December 27. The teaser was released on his official YouTube channel. The one-minute teaser shows Salman Khan in the role of an Indian Army officer.

The teaser opens with shots of a cold and rugged valley. Snow-covered mountains and a river are seen in the background. The setting shows harsh weather conditions at a high-altitude location. Salman Khan's voice is heard as he addresses his soldiers before battle. He motivates them with strong words. He says, "Jawano yaad rahe, zakhm lage toh medal samajhna aur maut dikhe toh salam karna aur kehna 'aaj nahi fir kabhi'."

Salman is seen playing the role of Colonel B Santosh Babu. He leads around 200 Indian soldiers. They are shown facing nearly 1,200 soldiers from the Chinese Liberation Army. In several scenes, Salman walks towards the enemy despite being injured. He carries a thick wooden stick in his hand. His soldiers follow him closely. They are also armed with sticks.