Battle Of Galwan Teaser: Salman Khan Turns Fearless Army Officer In High-Altitude War Drama
Salman Khan unveils the teaser of Battle of Galwan on his birthday, portraying a brave Indian Army officer in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 27, 2025 at 5:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Salman Khan unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Battle of Galwan on the occasion of his birthday, on December 27. The teaser was released on his official YouTube channel. The one-minute teaser shows Salman Khan in the role of an Indian Army officer.
The teaser opens with shots of a cold and rugged valley. Snow-covered mountains and a river are seen in the background. The setting shows harsh weather conditions at a high-altitude location. Salman Khan's voice is heard as he addresses his soldiers before battle. He motivates them with strong words. He says, "Jawano yaad rahe, zakhm lage toh medal samajhna aur maut dikhe toh salam karna aur kehna 'aaj nahi fir kabhi'."
Salman is seen playing the role of Colonel B Santosh Babu. He leads around 200 Indian soldiers. They are shown facing nearly 1,200 soldiers from the Chinese Liberation Army. In several scenes, Salman walks towards the enemy despite being injured. He carries a thick wooden stick in his hand. His soldiers follow him closely. They are also armed with sticks.
The teaser focuses on the physical challenges faced by soldiers in extreme weather. Salman is seen raising slogans like "Jai Bajrang Bali" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". In one key scene, Salman smiles at the approaching enemy and says, "Maut se kya darna, usse toh aana hai." The teaser ends with him charging forward to attack.
The background score of the film is composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The vocals are by Stebin Ben. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Actor Chitrangada Singh also stars in the film.
Earlier, in an interview with a news agency, Salman spoke about the physical demands of the film. He said, "It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day, it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now (for training). Earlier, I would do it (train) in one or two weeks; now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that."
Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Battle of Galwan also stars Chitrangada Singh. The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops and is set to release in theatres on April 17, 2026.
READ MORE