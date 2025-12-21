ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bangladesh Violence: Actor Sanjana Khatun Condemns Attacks After Sharif Osman Hadi's Death

Speaking emotionally, Sanjana said she does not see Hadi as a politician. She sees a father. She spoke about Hadi's young son sitting beside his father's body, crying and calling out to him. She said she mourns for Hadi the human being. She wants justice for his murder. She made it clear that she does not wish death upon anyone.

Sanjana said that using dead bodies for politics is not new. She believes this practice has existed for many years. But what is happening now in Bangladesh is something she cannot accept. According to her, Hadi was not a leader. He was made a scapegoat after his death. She said those who turned him into a leader actually used him as a sacrifice for power.

Hyderabad: After the death of Inqilab Mancha convener Sharif Osman Hadi, violence has spread across different parts of Bangladesh. What began as political tension soon turned into attacks on people, culture, and free voices. Actress and social activist Sanjana Khatun spoke to ETV Bharat against what she calls the misuse of death and the destruction of Bangladesh's cultural soul.

Following Hadi's death, violent mobs vandalised several important institutions. The offices of Chhayanaut, Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, and Udichi were attacked. The Rabindranath culture centre Chhayanaut was burned and looted overnight. Musical instruments like tabla and harmonium were thrown on the ground. A picture of Rabindranath Tagore was burned. For many, this felt like an attack on the shared culture of Bengal.

Sanjana said these attacks were not random. She blamed forces that have always stood against art, culture, and freedom of thought. She referred to groups linked to the dark history of 1971. According to her, these groups want to erase Bengal's heritage. She questioned where the artists and thinkers who demanded reforms during the 2024 movement are today. She asked whether they received the changes they had hoped for.

The violence did not stop at cultural spaces. Reports of lynching and brutal killings shocked the nation. A Hindu man was publicly beaten and burned alive over alleged blasphemy. A garment worker named Dipu was killed. Sanjana questioned why he was targeted. She asked if it was because he belonged to a minority. She said there is no safety left for artists, teachers, or common people.

Several actors, writers, and cultural figures have also spoken against the lynching and destruction. Many have said that attacking culture and killing people in the name of religion or politics is pushing Bangladesh into darkness. They warned that fear is replacing humanity. Silence, they said, is no longer an option.

Sanjana ended with a painful statement. She said Bangladesh has now become a name of terror in the eyes of the world. A country once known for its language, songs, poetry, and freedom struggle is now being recognised for violence and hate.