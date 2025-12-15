ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Balasubrahmanyam's Name Will Remain Immortal In History Of Film Industry': Venkaiah Naidu

SP Balasubrahmanyam's wife Savitri, son SP Charan, daughter Pallavi, singer SP Sailaja, actor Shubhalekha Sudhakar, Telangana BJP chief Ramachandra Rao, ETV Chief Executive Officer Bapineedu, singer Kalpana, music composer RP Patnaik, and others were present at the event. The sculptor, Padayaru, stated that the statue was crafted in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh using a ton of bronze, and took nearly three months of hard work. Sridhar Babu felicitated Padayaru.

Hyderabad: The unveiling ceremony of the bronze statue of the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who brought honour to Telugu people worldwide with his multifaceted talent, was held in a grand way in the presence of his family members, fans, and dignitaries. The statue was unveiled today to commemorate the day Balasubrahmanyam sang his first song in films. Former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, and Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu unveiled the statue.

Venkaiah Naidu said that Balasubrahmanyam's name will remain immortal in the history of the film industry. Sharing his association with Balasubrahmanyam, Venkaiah Naidu said that he always strived to instill values ​​in children. The former Vice President said that listening to his Telugu pronunciation was a joy and appealed that people should speak in their mother tongue wherever possible.

Dattatreya revealed that Balasubrahmanyam was a person with zero haters who worked in the film industry without any conflicts with anyone. Dattatreya, stating that his songs will live on forever, praised Balasubrahmanyam for nurturing many singers through the "ETV Padutha Theeyaga" program.

Speaking about the legendary singer, Sridhar Babu said that his music transcended regional and linguistic barriers. The minister explained that the statue was erected at the request of his fans and lauded Balasubrahmanyam as the king of the music world, having sung thousands of songs in 14 languages. He also revealed that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Minister Jupally Krishna Rao could not attend the program due to various engagements in New Delhi and the ongoing Panchayat elections in the state.

Following the unveiling of the statue, a musical tribute was offered featuring 20 of Balasubrahmanyam's favourite songs at Ravindra Bharathi.