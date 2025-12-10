Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 Locks New Release Date, Forces Two Films To Shift Dates
Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, locks a new release date after financial clearance, forcing two films to be postponed.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 4:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film Akhanda 2 has finally secured a new release date after clearing all legal hurdles. The film will now be released on December 12. However, its last-minute change has forced two other films - Mowgli and Psych Siddhartha to postpone their release dates.
The sequel to the 2021 film Akhanda was originally scheduled to hit the big screens on December 5, but its release was delayed due to pending financial issues. With the film cleared and certified U/A by the Censor Board, the team is now preparing for special premiere shows to be held on December 11.
Makers Thank AP Government For Support
Following the updated schedule, the makers publicly expressed gratitude to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh for granting permission for premieres and allowing a ticket price hike.
Production house 14 Reels Plus wrote on X: "Our heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri. @ncbn garu, Hon'ble Deputy CM Shri. @Pawankalyan Garu and Hon'ble Cinematography Minister Shri. @kanduladurgesh Garu for granting permission for Premiere shows on December 11th and issuing the GO for ticket pricing for #AKHANDA2. This timely support is a big boost in presenting this larger-than-life experience to our audience in the grandest way possible."
Release Dates Of Psych Siddhartha And Mowgli Pushed
The makers of Psych Siddhartha shared a humorous announcement video featuring actor Nandu and producer Rana Daggubati. In the video, Nandu asks Rana to begin the countdown to their film's release, only for Rana to reveal that Balakrishna's film is arriving. The clip uses a popular Boyapati-Balakrishna meme: "Already humne bol diya, already caution kiya", and ends with "Jai Balayya". Psych Siddhartha will now be released on January 1, 2026.
Meanwhile, Mowgli director Sandeep Raj poured his emotions into a note on social media, writing, "Maybe Colour Photo and Mowgli deserved another DIRECTOR instead of me. These movies were made by a group of passionate people who would do anything for their profession."
He further wrote, "The common points between both films are: 1. Facing bad luck with their release, just when everything seemed to be going well. 2. Me. Maybe I am the BAD LUCK. Even I’m starting to feel that way. My dream of seeing the title “Directed by Sandeep Raj” on the big screen is becoming harder day by day. I think SILVERSCREEN hates me. Mowgli was made with the passion, sweat, and blood of so many dedicated people like Roshan, Saroj garu, Sakshi, Harsha, DOP Maruthi, Bhairava and many more. I truly hope that all good things happen to Mowgli at the very least for their sake."
About Akhanda 2
Akhanda 2 continues the saga of the Aghora warrior Akhanda (Nandamuri Balakrishna) as he fights a powerful tantric rival and a force threatening peace. Produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under 14 Reels Plus and presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri, the film also features Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Harshali Malhotra in key roles, with S Thaman scoring the music.
