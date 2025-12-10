ETV Bharat / entertainment

Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 Locks New Release Date, Forces Two Films To Shift Dates

Hyderabad: Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film Akhanda 2 has finally secured a new release date after clearing all legal hurdles. The film will now be released on December 12. However, its last-minute change has forced two other films - Mowgli and Psych Siddhartha to postpone their release dates.

The sequel to the 2021 film Akhanda was originally scheduled to hit the big screens on December 5, but its release was delayed due to pending financial issues. With the film cleared and certified U/A by the Censor Board, the team is now preparing for special premiere shows to be held on December 11.

Makers Thank AP Government For Support

Following the updated schedule, the makers publicly expressed gratitude to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh for granting permission for premieres and allowing a ticket price hike.

Production house 14 Reels Plus wrote on X: "Our heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri. @ncbn garu, Hon'ble Deputy CM Shri. @Pawankalyan Garu and Hon'ble Cinematography Minister Shri. @kanduladurgesh Garu for granting permission for Premiere shows on December 11th and issuing the GO for ticket pricing for #AKHANDA2. This timely support is a big boost in presenting this larger-than-life experience to our audience in the grandest way possible."