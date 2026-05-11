ETV Bharat / entertainment

BAFTA TV Awards 2026 Winners: Owen Cooper's Big Win Makes Adolescence The Night's Biggest Talking Point

Hyderabad: The BAFTA TV Awards 2026 turned into a massive night for Netflix's Adolescence, which emerged as the biggest winner at the ceremony held at London's Royal Festival Hall on May 10. Hosted by actor-comedian Greg Davies, the event celebrated the best television shows, performances and documentaries of the year, but it was Adolescence that became the centre of attention throughout the night.

The four-part British drama won four major awards, including Limited Drama, Leading Actor for Stephen Graham, Supporting Actress for Christine Tremarco and Supporting Actor for Owen Cooper. The win on Sunday night has cemented Cooper's place in TV history, with him already having become the youngest actor to win the four major U.S. TV awards, Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, Actor Award and Critics' Choice for his performance in Adolescence.

The 16-year-old actor won praise across the awards season for his role as Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering his classmate. His BAFTA win added to an already impressive run that includes major international recognition for the 16-year-old's first-ever screen role. "Wow, it's heavy, that's to be fair. A year ago this time last year, I was presenting an award, and now I'm collecting one, so this is a bit mad," quipped Cooper after receiving the award.

"Thank you to BAFTA. Thank you to the Adolescence family and they are family now. In the words of John Lennon, you won't get anything unless you have the vision to imagine it," added Cooper. He also went on to list the three things you need to succeed in life: "One, an obsession. Two, a dream. And three, the Beatles."