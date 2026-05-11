BAFTA TV Awards 2026 Winners: Owen Cooper's Big Win Makes Adolescence The Night's Biggest Talking Point
Netflix drama Adolescence emerged as the biggest winner at the BAFTA TV Awards 2026, with Owen Cooper's historic Supporting Actor victory becoming the highlight.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 11, 2026 at 11:23 AM IST
Hyderabad: The BAFTA TV Awards 2026 turned into a massive night for Netflix's Adolescence, which emerged as the biggest winner at the ceremony held at London's Royal Festival Hall on May 10. Hosted by actor-comedian Greg Davies, the event celebrated the best television shows, performances and documentaries of the year, but it was Adolescence that became the centre of attention throughout the night.
The four-part British drama won four major awards, including Limited Drama, Leading Actor for Stephen Graham, Supporting Actress for Christine Tremarco and Supporting Actor for Owen Cooper. The win on Sunday night has cemented Cooper's place in TV history, with him already having become the youngest actor to win the four major U.S. TV awards, Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, Actor Award and Critics' Choice for his performance in Adolescence.
Huge congratulations to all of tonight's incredible #BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises winners!— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 10, 2026
See the full list here 👇https://t.co/3j69JjEihR pic.twitter.com/UiAqCASAsi
The 16-year-old actor won praise across the awards season for his role as Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering his classmate. His BAFTA win added to an already impressive run that includes major international recognition for the 16-year-old's first-ever screen role. "Wow, it's heavy, that's to be fair. A year ago this time last year, I was presenting an award, and now I'm collecting one, so this is a bit mad," quipped Cooper after receiving the award.
"Thank you to BAFTA. Thank you to the Adolescence family and they are family now. In the words of John Lennon, you won't get anything unless you have the vision to imagine it," added Cooper. He also went on to list the three things you need to succeed in life: "One, an obsession. Two, a dream. And three, the Beatles."
Adolescence wins the BAFTA for Limited Drama 👏— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 10, 2026
#BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises pic.twitter.com/R346hcDzCk
Apart from Adolescence, another major winner of the night was Code of Silence, which won in the Drama Series category. Comedy spin-off Amandaland took home the Scripted Comedy award, while The Celebrity Traitors won in the Reality category and also picked up the Memorable Moment award for Alan Carr's victory. Meanwhile, Last One Laughing UK won the Entertainment category, with Bob Mortimer also winning Entertainment Performance. Actress Narges Rashidi won Leading Actress for Prisoner 951.
Congratulations to Owen Cooper who takes home the BAFTA for Supporting Actor for the role of Jamie Miller in Adolescence ✨#BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises pic.twitter.com/3P9oRaNQQm— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 10, 2026
The ceremony also featured special honours. Television icon Dame Mary Berry received the BAFTA Fellowship for her contribution to television, while financial journalist Martin Lewis was honoured with the BAFTA Television Special Award for his impact on British public life.
And the BAFTA for Supporting Actress goes to...Christine Tremarco for Adolescence 👏#BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises pic.twitter.com/B4RjbpApcl— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 10, 2026
BAFTA TV Awards 2026 Full Winners List
- Drama Series - Code of Silence
- Limited Drama - Adolescence
- International - The Studio
- Leading Actress - Narges Rashidi (Prisoner 951)
- Leading Actor - Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
- Actor in a Comedy - Steve Coogan (How Are You? It’s Alan Partridge)
- Actress in a Comedy - Katherine Parkinson (Here We Go)
- Supporting Actor - Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
- Supporting Actress - Christine Tremarco (Adolescence)
- Entertainment - Last One Laughing UK
- Entertainment Performance - Bob Mortimer (Last One Laughing UK)
- Scripted Comedy - Amandaland
- Reality - The Celebrity Traitors
- Specialist Factual - Simon Schama: The Road to Auschwitz
- Current Affairs - Gaza: Doctors Under Attack
- Short Form - Hustle and Run
- Factual Entertainment - Go Back to Where You Came From
- Factual Series - See No Evil
- Live Event Coverage - VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember
- News Coverage - Channel 4 News: Israel-Iran: The Twelve Day War
- Single Documentary - Grenfell: Uncovered
- Soap - EastEnders
- Sports Coverage - UEFA Women's Euro 2025
- Daytime - Scam Interceptors
- Children's Non-Scripted - World.War.Me
- Children's Scripted - Crongton
- Memorable Moment - The Celebrity Traitors: Alan Carr wins
Why Adolescence Became The Biggest Talking Point
Ever since its release on Netflix earlier this year, Adolescence sparked strong reactions online. The series follows Jamie Miller, a teenage boy whose arrest for the murder of a classmate completely changes his family's life. Viewers praised the show for its emotional storytelling, realistic performances and difficult themes around parenting, teenage behaviour and emotional isolation. Many parents connected deeply with the series, calling it disturbing, heartbreaking and impossible to ignore.
Stephen Graham's performance as Jamie's father Eddie became one of the most discussed parts of the show. However, it was Owen Cooper's intense and layered portrayal of Jamie that truly surprised audiences and critics alike. Almost 14 months to the day that Adolescence released, it has scooped up a near-perfect clean sweep of wins, also including the Gotham Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, and Royal Television Society Awards.Cast when he was just 13-years-old himself and with no previous professional acting experience, Cooper, who appears in three of the four episodes, became its immediate breakaway star. His central episode, filmed in a single, continuous, hour-long take opposite Erin Doherty as clinical psychologist Briony Ariston, earned the two actors particular critical recognition and was nominated for the BAFTA TV's Memorable Moment Award.
Cooper was nominated with Ashley Walters in Adolescence, Fehinti Balogun in Down Cemetery Road, Joshua McGuire in The Gold, Paddy Considine in Mobland and Rafael Mathe in The Death of Bunny Munro.