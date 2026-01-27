ETV Bharat / entertainment

BAFTA 2026 Nominations Announced: Farhan Akhtar's Boong Becomes Only Indian Film On The List

BAFTA 2026 nominations are out, with Farhan Akhtar co-produced Boong earning a Best Children and Family Film nod, making it the only Indian entry.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : January 27, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST

Hyderabad: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has revealed the nominations for the 2026 Film Awards. Among the nominees from across the world, the Indian indie film Boong, co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, has managed to get a nomination in the Best Children and Family Film category, thus becoming the only Indian film to be nominated this year.

Here are the major highlights and nominees for BAFTA 2026.

Boong Secures BAFTA Nomination, Stands As Sole Indian Entry

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong has been nominated in the Children and Family Film category. The film is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It is the only Indian film to make it to the BAFTA nominations this year.

One Battle After Another Leads BAFTA 2026 With 14 Nominations

Paul Thomas Anderson's political satire One Battle After Another tops the list with 14 nominations, just two short of BAFTA's all-time record. The film also features strongly in major categories, including Best Film, Director and Acting awards.

Sinners Closely Follows With 13 Nods

Ryan Coogler's Sinners received 13 nominations. It is the first-ever BAFTA nomination for Ryan and lead actor Michael B Jordan.

Hamnet And Marty Supreme Receive 11 Nominations Each

Hamnet, directed by Chloe Zhao, and Marty Supreme, starring Timothee Chalamet, both secured 11 nominations.

Hamnet now holds the record for the highest number of BAFTA nominations for a female director.

Best Film Nominees At BAFTA 2026

The five films competing for Best Film are:

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Key Acting Nominees This Year

Leading Actor nominees include:

  • Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
  • Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme
  • Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
  • Robert Aramayo - I Swear

Leading Actress nominees include:

  • Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
  • Emma Stone - Bugonia
  • Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Sentimental Value Earns First BAFTA Nod For Stellan Skarsgard

Sentimental Value has received multiple nominations and also gives actor Stellan Skarsgard his first-ever BAFTA nomination at the age of 74.

Strong Showing By British Indie Films

Local titles such as I Swear, Pillion and The Ballad of Wallis Island performed well, moving beyond the Outstanding British Film category into acting and screenplay nominations.

Major Snubs At BAFTA 2026

Jacob Elordi's Frankenstein earned eight nominations but missed out on Best Film and Director.

Wicked: For Good received nominations only in Costume Design and Make Up & Hair.

BAFTA 2026 Ceremony Details

The BAFTA Film Awards 2026 will be held on February 22 at London's Royal Festival Hall. Actor Alan Cumming will host the ceremony.

