BAFTA 2026 Nominations Announced: Farhan Akhtar's Boong Becomes Only Indian Film On The List

Hyderabad: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has revealed the nominations for the 2026 Film Awards. Among the nominees from across the world, the Indian indie film Boong, co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, has managed to get a nomination in the Best Children and Family Film category, thus becoming the only Indian film to be nominated this year.

Here are the major highlights and nominees for BAFTA 2026.

Boong Secures BAFTA Nomination, Stands As Sole Indian Entry

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong has been nominated in the Children and Family Film category. The film is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It is the only Indian film to make it to the BAFTA nominations this year.

One Battle After Another Leads BAFTA 2026 With 14 Nominations

Paul Thomas Anderson's political satire One Battle After Another tops the list with 14 nominations, just two short of BAFTA's all-time record. The film also features strongly in major categories, including Best Film, Director and Acting awards.

Sinners Closely Follows With 13 Nods

Ryan Coogler's Sinners received 13 nominations. It is the first-ever BAFTA nomination for Ryan and lead actor Michael B Jordan.

Hamnet And Marty Supreme Receive 11 Nominations Each

Hamnet, directed by Chloe Zhao, and Marty Supreme, starring Timothee Chalamet, both secured 11 nominations.

Hamnet now holds the record for the highest number of BAFTA nominations for a female director.

Best Film Nominees At BAFTA 2026

The five films competing for Best Film are: