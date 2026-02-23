BAFTA 2026 Highlights: Alia Bhatt's Hindi Speech, Boong Director's Call For Manipur Peace And Full Winners List
At BAFTA 2026, Alia Bhatt impressed with a Hindi speech while Manipuri film Boong won big, with its director calling for peace in Manipur.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards, held at London's Royal Festival Hall on February 22, turned out to be a memorable night for Indian cinema. From Alia Bhatt speaking in Hindi on stage, to the Manipuri film Boong winning big, and legendary actor Dharmendra being honoured in the In Memoriam segment, India had strong representation at this year's BAFTA ceremony.
Apart from these Indian highlights, filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson led the night with his political thriller One Battle After Another, which won six awards out of 14 nominations. Ryan Coogler's Sinners won three awards, setting a record for the most honours for a film directed by a Black filmmaker. The ceremony was hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming.
alia bhatt starting her speech in hindi to present a non english award THATS MY QUEEN pic.twitter.com/yUPA3cucNx— 𓅪 (@alfiyastic) February 22, 2026
The Indian moments, however, gave the night a special emotional touch as Alia made her BAFTA debut as a presenter and instantly caught attention. She began her speech with a warm "Namaskar," surprising the audience by speaking in Hindi at an international event. She said, "Namaskar. Agla award ek aise film ke liye hai, jo Angrezi mein nahi hai." She then added in English with a smile, "Don't reach for the subtitles just yet. I was only saying in Hindi that the next award is for a film not in the English language. Because while film speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema."
An indie movie based on life of displaced kids during Manipur conflict, backed by Farhan Akhtar wins Bafta in the 'Children and Family' category, wow, I need to watch this. #Boong— Mo (@Black_Cofffee) February 23, 2026
Her speech quickly went viral online. Fans praised her confidence and called her moment "iconic." She presented the award to Sentimental Value, which won in the Best Film Not in the English Language category. Dressed in a shimmering silver gown, Alia's appearance added glamour and pride to the evening.
One Battle After Another takes home the Best Film BAFTA 👏 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/ahNXNBdtA8— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026
Another proud moment came when Boong, a Manipuri-language film, won the Best Children's & Family Film award. Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and backed by Farhan Akhtar along with Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani and Shujaat Saudagar, the film became the first Indian movie to win in this category at BAFTA.
Lakshmipriya Devi accepts the #EEBAFTAs Children’s and Family Film award for Boong 💫 🗻 pic.twitter.com/TFBnBmDVSx— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026
An emotional Lakshmipriya Devi accepted the award and said, "To walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach a summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place." She then used the platform to speak about the situation in Manipur: "Just want to use this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return to Manipur. We pray that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, their innocence, and their dream once again."
The winner of the BAFTA in the Children’s & Family Film category is Boong ✨ #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Tn0oh5BKpM— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026
She ended her speech with a powerful message, saying, "We pray that no conflict is ever formidable enough to destroy the one super power that all of us have as human beings, that is forgiveness. So thank you, BAFTA, for giving us not only an award, but this stage to express our hope."
Alia Bhatt sparkles on the #EEBAFTAs red carpet💖 pic.twitter.com/f5YwtvTa5D— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026
The emotional tone continued during the In Memoriam segment. Singer Jessie Ware performed a touching rendition of "The Way We Were," originally sung by Barbra Streisand. During the tribute, Dharmendra's image appeared on screen, honouring his contribution to Indian cinema. The segment also remembered global icons like Gene Hackman, Robert Duvall, Val Kilmer and others.
Dharmendra, who would have turned 90 on December 8, passed away in Mumbai last year on November 24. He was recently conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Reacting to the honour, veteran actor and politician Hema Malini said, "So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji's immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award."
Here is the full list of winners at BAFTA 2026:
- Best Film – One Battle After Another
- Outstanding British Film – Hamnet
- Leading Actress – Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
- Leading Actor – Robert Aramayo (I Swear)
- Supporting Actress – Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
- Supporting Actor – Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
- Director – Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer – My Father's Shadow
- Film Not in the English Language – Sentimental Value
- Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema – Claire Binns
- Documentary – Mr Nobody Against Putin
- Animated Film – Zootropolis 2
- Children's & Family Film – Boong
- Original Screenplay – Sinners
- Adapted Screenplay – One Battle After Another
- Original Score – Sinners (Ludwig Göransson)
- Casting – I Swear
- Cinematography – One Battle After Another
- Costume Design – Frankenstein
- Editing – One Battle After Another
- Production Design – Frankenstein
- Make-up and Hair – Frankenstein
- Sound – F1
- Special Visual Effects – Avatar: Fire and Ash
- British Short Film – This Is Endometriosis
- British Short Animation – Two Black Boys in Paradise
