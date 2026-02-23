ETV Bharat / entertainment

BAFTA 2026 Highlights: Alia Bhatt's Hindi Speech, Boong Director's Call For Manipur Peace And Full Winners List

The Indian moments, however, gave the night a special emotional touch as Alia made her BAFTA debut as a presenter and instantly caught attention. She began her speech with a warm "Namaskar," surprising the audience by speaking in Hindi at an international event. She said, "Namaskar. Agla award ek aise film ke liye hai, jo Angrezi mein nahi hai." She then added in English with a smile, "Don't reach for the subtitles just yet. I was only saying in Hindi that the next award is for a film not in the English language. Because while film speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema."

Apart from these Indian highlights, filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson led the night with his political thriller One Battle After Another, which won six awards out of 14 nominations. Ryan Coogler's Sinners won three awards, setting a record for the most honours for a film directed by a Black filmmaker. The ceremony was hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

Hyderabad: The 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards, held at London's Royal Festival Hall on February 22, turned out to be a memorable night for Indian cinema. From Alia Bhatt speaking in Hindi on stage, to the Manipuri film Boong winning big, and legendary actor Dharmendra being honoured in the In Memoriam segment, India had strong representation at this year's BAFTA ceremony.

Her speech quickly went viral online. Fans praised her confidence and called her moment "iconic." She presented the award to Sentimental Value, which won in the Best Film Not in the English Language category. Dressed in a shimmering silver gown, Alia's appearance added glamour and pride to the evening.

Another proud moment came when Boong, a Manipuri-language film, won the Best Children's & Family Film award. Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and backed by Farhan Akhtar along with Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani and Shujaat Saudagar, the film became the first Indian movie to win in this category at BAFTA.

An emotional Lakshmipriya Devi accepted the award and said, "To walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach a summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place." She then used the platform to speak about the situation in Manipur: "Just want to use this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return to Manipur. We pray that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, their innocence, and their dream once again."

She ended her speech with a powerful message, saying, "We pray that no conflict is ever formidable enough to destroy the one super power that all of us have as human beings, that is forgiveness. So thank you, BAFTA, for giving us not only an award, but this stage to express our hope."

The emotional tone continued during the In Memoriam segment. Singer Jessie Ware performed a touching rendition of "The Way We Were," originally sung by Barbra Streisand. During the tribute, Dharmendra's image appeared on screen, honouring his contribution to Indian cinema. The segment also remembered global icons like Gene Hackman, Robert Duvall, Val Kilmer and others.

Dharmendra, who would have turned 90 on December 8, passed away in Mumbai last year on November 24. He was recently conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Reacting to the honour, veteran actor and politician Hema Malini said, "So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji's immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award."

Here is the full list of winners at BAFTA 2026: