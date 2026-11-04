ETV Bharat / entertainment

Badshah Reviews Ramayana, Says Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Film Made Him Cry Despite Knowing The Story Since Childhood

Badshah Reviews Ramayana ( Photo: Film Poster, IANS )

Hyderabad: With just a day left for the release of Ramayana: Part 1, excitement around the much-awaited film is growing. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has already caught attention for its grand scale, impressive visuals and star-studded cast. Now, singer and music composer Badshah has shared his review after watching the film at a special screening in Mumbai.

Badshah was among the guests who attended the screening on Tuesday. After watching the film, he took to X to share his thoughts. He responded to a user’s post expressing excitement about Ramayana after hearing positive reviews from people who had watched it.

Sharing his experience, Badshah praised the film’s visuals, performances and background music. He also revealed that the film made him emotional despite being based on a story that most people have known since childhood. In his review, Badshah wrote, “You have to watch it. Namit has delivered. Every frame is breathtaking. The characters feel so real. It made me cry, even when we’ve known the story since our childhood. INCREDIBLE BGM.” The singer also praised the performances of the lead cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. He mentioned Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil and Rakul Preet Singh while appreciating the actors for their work in the film. However, one scene that particularly impressed him was the Jatayu sequence. Calling it ‘insane’, Badshah also asked viewers to wait for the moment when the ‘dharti amber’ theme plays. Expressing his excitement about the sequence, he wrote, “Jatayu scene is insane. And wait for the moment when the dharti amber theme comes. CLAPSSSS. PLEASE GO WATCH IT.”