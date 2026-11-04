Badshah Reviews Ramayana, Says Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Film Made Him Cry Despite Knowing The Story Since Childhood
Badshah praises Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana, calling its visuals breathtaking and background music incredible while revealing that the Jatayu scene left him amazed.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 4, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: With just a day left for the release of Ramayana: Part 1, excitement around the much-awaited film is growing. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has already caught attention for its grand scale, impressive visuals and star-studded cast. Now, singer and music composer Badshah has shared his review after watching the film at a special screening in Mumbai.
Badshah was among the guests who attended the screening on Tuesday. After watching the film, he took to X to share his thoughts. He responded to a user’s post expressing excitement about Ramayana after hearing positive reviews from people who had watched it.
Sharing his experience, Badshah praised the film’s visuals, performances and background music. He also revealed that the film made him emotional despite being based on a story that most people have known since childhood.
You have to watch it. Namit has delivered. Every frame is breathtaking. The characters feel so real. It made me cry, even when we’ve known the story since our childhood. INCREDIBL BGM. Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Rakul. Everyone nailed it. Jatayu scene is insane. And wait for the moment when the dharti amber theme comes. CLAPSSSS. PLEASE GO WATCH IT.— BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) November 4, 2026
In his review, Badshah wrote, “You have to watch it. Namit has delivered. Every frame is breathtaking. The characters feel so real. It made me cry, even when we’ve known the story since our childhood. INCREDIBLE BGM.”
The singer also praised the performances of the lead cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. He mentioned Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil and Rakul Preet Singh while appreciating the actors for their work in the film.
However, one scene that particularly impressed him was the Jatayu sequence. Calling it ‘insane’, Badshah also asked viewers to wait for the moment when the ‘dharti amber’ theme plays. Expressing his excitement about the sequence, he wrote, “Jatayu scene is insane. And wait for the moment when the dharti amber theme comes. CLAPSSSS. PLEASE GO WATCH IT.”
Made on a reported budget of around Rs 4,000 crore for its two-part production, Ramayana is among the most expensive film projects in the world. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Its visual effects are being handled by DNEG, the eight-time Oscar-winning studio.
Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi appears as Sita and Yash portrays Ravana. The film also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta and Arun Govil in important roles.
The makers have partnered with Sony Pictures for its international release. The film is reportedly set to reach 70,000 screens worldwide, making it one of the widest releases for an Indian film.
Speaking about the reason behind making another adaptation of the epic, producer Namit Malhotra earlier told a newswire that the team wanted to present the story on a scale that audiences had never experienced before. He compared the vision of the film to international spectacles such as Avatar and Avengers.
Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The second part is planned for a Diwali 2027 release.