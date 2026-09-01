ETV Bharat / entertainment

Badshah, Isha Rikhi Announce Divorce 5 Months After Marriage: 'Mutually Decided To Part Ways'

Isha Rikhi shared the same message on her Instagram Story. Her statement read, "Me & BADSHAH have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time. This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship."

Badshah shared the statement on his Instagram Story, writing, "I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time. This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship."

Hyderabad: Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi have announced their separation, bringing their marriage to an end just five months after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The couple shared identical statements on their Instagram Stories on Monday night, confirming that they had mutually decided to part ways. They also asked fans and the media to respect their privacy and refrain from speculating about the reasons behind their split.

Isha Rikhi confirms split 5 months after wedding (Photo: Instagram)

The announcement comes after months of speculation about their relationship. Badshah and Isha got married in March 2026 in a private ceremony. The wedding was kept away from the spotlight, although pictures from the celebrations later surfaced on social media through Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi. Isha had also confirmed the marriage in June, months after the private wedding.

The couple had reportedly been dating for around four years before deciding to get married. However, rumours about trouble in their marriage began circulating in July after Isha shared a cryptic post on Instagram. On July 27, she wrote about dealing with a difficult situation and choosing to break her silence.

In the post, Isha wrote, "There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do. Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay."

The post sparked speculation about problems in her marriage, although neither Badshah nor Isha addressed the rumours at the time. Their latest joint statement now confirms that the relationship has ended, while making it clear that they do not wish to discuss the matter further.

Isha Rikhi is known for her work in Punjabi cinema, with films including Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, Ardaas and Happy Go Lucky. She also made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade. For Badshah, the separation marks the end of his second marriage. The rapper was previously married to Jasmine Masih, with their divorce reportedly taking place in 2020.