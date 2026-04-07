Badshah Appears Before NCW Over Tateeree Song Row, Apologises For Controversial Lyrics
Rapper Badshah appeared before NCW over the Tateeree row, apologised for the lyrics, assured caution, and promised a women empowerment song in future.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 7, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Rapper-singer Badshah on Tuesday appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in connection with the controversy surrounding his song Tateeree. The singer, whose real name is Aditya Sisodia, has been facing criticism over the alleged objectionable lyrics in the track.
According to officials, Badshah reached the NCW office in the afternoon after being summoned by the commission. The matter stems from a complaint filed earlier with the Haryana State Women’s Commission, which later led to further action.
The complaint was lodged by Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani organisation and a resident of Panipat. Following her complaint, cases were registered in Panchkula and Jind. Badshah had also been requested to appear before a public hearing scheduled for March 13 at the Panipat District Secretariat; but he was unable to do so because of prearranged professional engagements.
After failing to appear earlier, the singer was called by the National Commission for Women, where he was questioned for over an hour on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters after the questioning, his lawyer Akshay Dahiya said that Badshah cooperated with the commission and expressed regret over the controversy. “He has apologised and assured that he will be careful in the future and will not create songs that may hurt the sentiments of women,” the lawyer said.
He further added that the singer has also expressed his intention to produce a song focused on women’s empowerment going forward.
Sources said the commission has taken note of his apology and advised him to remain cautious while creating content related to women.
According to the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, the commission has the right to investigate any case involving harassment, violence, and discrimination against women. It has the power to summon people and make recommendations.
Badshah is one of the most popular names associated with the music industry of India. His rap songs have earned him huge popularity among fans across India.