ETV Bharat / entertainment

Badshah Appears Before NCW Over Tateeree Song Row, Apologises For Controversial Lyrics

New Delhi: Rapper-singer Badshah on Tuesday appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in connection with the controversy surrounding his song Tateeree. The singer, whose real name is Aditya Sisodia, has been facing criticism over the alleged objectionable lyrics in the track.

According to officials, Badshah reached the NCW office in the afternoon after being summoned by the commission. The matter stems from a complaint filed earlier with the Haryana State Women’s Commission, which later led to further action.

The complaint was lodged by Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani organisation and a resident of Panipat. Following her complaint, cases were registered in Panchkula and Jind. Badshah had also been requested to appear before a public hearing scheduled for March 13 at the Panipat District Secretariat; but he was unable to do so because of prearranged professional engagements.

Badshah Appears Before NCW Over Tateeree Song Row, Apologises For Controversial Lyrics (Video Source: IANS)

After failing to appear earlier, the singer was called by the National Commission for Women, where he was questioned for over an hour on Tuesday.