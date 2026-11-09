ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bachchan Family Diwali: Netizens Curious Over Big B And Aishwarya Rai's Absence

Netizens Curious Over Big B And Aishwarya Rai's Absence From Bachchan Family's Diwali Celebations ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: The Bachchan family celebrated Diwali this year, but the photos left fans with one big question. Where were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan? It was Big B's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda who gave everyone a peek inside the celebrations. She posted a bunch of pictures full of lights, laughter and love. And yet the two most talked about members of the family were not seen in Bachchans' Diwali pictures.

In the pictures shared by Navya, the family members who are seen includes her brother Agastya Nanda and mom Shweta Nanda. Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are also seen in the Bachchans' Diwali glimpse.

Navya captioned the post simply, "Happiest of Diwalis with my very own, you are my light." The post quickly went viral. But so did the questions in the comments about Aishwarya and Big B's absence from the Bachchan family's Diwali celebrations. Their absence did not go unnoticed. And it quickly brought back old talk about the equation between Aishwarya and the rest of the Bachchan family, especially Shweta. Aishwarya's absence felt even more surprising because of what had happened just a few days before Diwali. Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan had made a much talked about joint appearance at designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in Mumbai. The couple arrived together and were photographed holding hands. It was a big moment. For years, there has been talk about trouble in their marriage. They are rarely seen stepping out together at public events. So when they walked in hand in hand, posed together and smiled for the cameras, fans took it as a sign that all is well. That is why many expected Aishwarya to be part of the family Diwali photos this year. Her absence has only added more fuel to the chatter.