Bachchan Family Diwali: Netizens Curious Over Big B And Aishwarya Rai's Absence
Navya Naveli Nanda shared a glimpse of the Bachchan family's Diwali celebrations on social media. However, the absence of Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was noted.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 9, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Bachchan family celebrated Diwali this year, but the photos left fans with one big question. Where were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan? It was Big B's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda who gave everyone a peek inside the celebrations. She posted a bunch of pictures full of lights, laughter and love. And yet the two most talked about members of the family were not seen in Bachchans' Diwali pictures.
In the pictures shared by Navya, the family members who are seen includes her brother Agastya Nanda and mom Shweta Nanda. Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are also seen in the Bachchans' Diwali glimpse.
Navya captioned the post simply, "Happiest of Diwalis with my very own, you are my light." The post quickly went viral. But so did the questions in the comments about Aishwarya and Big B's absence from the Bachchan family's Diwali celebrations.
Their absence did not go unnoticed. And it quickly brought back old talk about the equation between Aishwarya and the rest of the Bachchan family, especially Shweta.
Aishwarya's absence felt even more surprising because of what had happened just a few days before Diwali.
Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan had made a much talked about joint appearance at designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in Mumbai. The couple arrived together and were photographed holding hands. It was a big moment. For years, there has been talk about trouble in their marriage. They are rarely seen stepping out together at public events. So when they walked in hand in hand, posed together and smiled for the cameras, fans took it as a sign that all is well. That is why many expected Aishwarya to be part of the family Diwali photos this year. Her absence has only added more fuel to the chatter.
Amitabh Bachchan's absence, though, seemingly has a different reason. And it is about his health. The 84 year old screen icon has been recovering from a health scare. He has not shared exactly what happened, but he has been keeping in touch with fans through his blog.
In his latest post, he thanked fans for the flood of Diwali greetings and gifts. He wrote that he has received so many that he is now running out of space to keep them. He also shared an update on his health. The veteran said that he has been having discomfort in the hand he uses for writing, which is why he has not been able to reply to everyone personally.
He ended his note with a thoughtful line about happiness and resentment, and asked readers to choose contentment over holding on to that sting.
Because of his health, the shooting of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 has been paused for now. Before the break, Amitabh had already finished filming a special KBC episode featuring the cast of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.
Sony is showing old episodes of KBC in the meantime. Big B is reportedly expected to return to the set by next weekend. Fresh episodes of KBC are scheduled to resume airing on November 16.
Circling back to Bachchans' Diwali celebrations, while netizens are questioning Aishwarya's and Big B's absence from pictures, another family member is also missing. Netizens seemingly missed noticing Jaya Bachchan's absence from the family gathering.