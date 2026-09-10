Baby Nakshatra, A 12-Year-Old From Kannur, Who Won Audiences' Hearts As Manemma In Irumudi
In conversation with Jayan Komath for ETV Bharat, Baby Nakshatra's mother, Rijina, recalls how Irumudi made audiences recognise her daughter as Manemma.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 10, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: For 12-year-old Baby Nakshatra, Irumudi has been more than just her Telugu film debut. The Kannur-born child actor has won praise from audiences and several leading stars for her performance in the Ravi Teja-starrer. Her mother Rijina now recalls one particular moment in Hyderabad that made her realise how deeply the character had connected with Telugu audiences.
Rijina, who spoke to ETV Bharat, said she can never forget seeing her daughter’s picture at a mall in Hyderabad along with Irumudi director Shiva Nirvana and his wife. The family had gone to watch the film, but the response inside the theatre turned into an unexpected moment for the young actor.
“As soon as the interval began, several people recognised my daughter and came forward to take pictures with her. The director and the crew had anticipated that there could be a bigger crowd after the movie ended, so they asked us to leave the mall immediately after the screening,” Rijina told ETV Bharat.
For Rijina, that was the moment she understood that Irumudi had truly reached audiences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “What touched me the most was that people there did not call her Nakshatra. They called her Manamma. Her performance had touched their hearts to such an extent. Seeing all this gives me immense happiness,” she said.
Nakshatra plays Manamma in Irumudi, her first Telugu film. The young actor was chosen for the role after director Shiva Nirvana came across her Instagram videos. The filmmaker had earlier said that the character needed a natural quality and that Nakshatra’s reels caught his attention.
What makes her journey more interesting is that acting was not something that began with a formal film-school background. Rijina first noticed her daughter’s talent when Nakshatra was still studying in LKG or UKG. During the TikTok days, she would make her daughter appear in short videos set to songs.
“I noticed that her lip-syncing was accurate in most of the videos. She also did not need many takes. That was when I realised that she could express different emotions according to the situation,” Rijina said.
After TikTok was banned in India, Rijina continued making videos with Nakshatra on Instagram. It took more than a year and a half for the account to steadily gain followers. One of Nakshatra’s dialogue videos from Ravanaprabhu crossed seven million views. Her Hindi song videos also received strong attention, especially from audiences in North India.
That social media journey eventually opened the doors to cinema. Nakshatra went on to act in Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada films before making her Telugu debut with Irumudi. She has also worked with actors such as Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shivarajkumar.
For Irumudi, the young actor had to overcome another challenge. She did not know Telugu when she joined the film. According to her mother, she gradually began understanding the language and even learnt some Telugu words during the shoot. She eventually dubbed her own portions for the film.
Her performance has now earned appreciation from some of the biggest names in the industry. Ravi Teja has praised her expressions and dialogue delivery. Dhanush also video-called Nakshatra after watching Irumudi and congratulated her. Rashmika Mandanna and Prabhu Deva have also praised the young actor’s performance.
However, Rijina says the family is careful not to let the attention affect Nakshatra’s childhood and education. The young actor is currently studying in Class 7 at Kadambur Higher Secondary School in Kannur.
“Studies cannot be compromised. Since she misses classes because of shooting, she receives online tuition. At the same time, I make sure she continues with her hobbies such as sticker collection, paper crafts and journal work,” Rijina said.
She also manages Nakshatra’s social media accounts herself. After some negative comments appeared following an interview in which Nakshatra said she did not know Telugu before Irumudi, Rijina chose not to let them affect her daughter.
“We only consider the positive comments. Nakshatra is still a child. We tell her that it is not possible to make everyone happy and keep moving forward,” she said.
Rijina has been accompanying Nakshatra to shoots since the death of her husband in an accident two years ago. She says she does not see the support she gives her daughter as a sacrifice.
“Nakshatra’s growth is my happiness. Being able to recognise her talent is my biggest achievement as a mother. Helping and encouraging her is my duty. I do not consider it a sacrifice,” she said.
Irumudi, which was released theatrically on August 21, follows Trinadh (played by Ravi Teja), an alcoholic father with a violent past who undertakes the sacred Ayyappa Deeksha spiritual ritual to change his life for the sake of his beloved daughter. However, when a dangerous threat emerges targeting young girls in his village, he is forced to channel his inner strength to fiercely protect his family and ensure his daughter always stands up against injustice.