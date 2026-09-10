ETV Bharat / entertainment

Baby Nakshatra, A 12-Year-Old From Kannur, Who Won Audiences' Hearts As Manemma In Irumudi

Hyderabad: For 12-year-old Baby Nakshatra, Irumudi has been more than just her Telugu film debut. The Kannur-born child actor has won praise from audiences and several leading stars for her performance in the Ravi Teja-starrer. Her mother Rijina now recalls one particular moment in Hyderabad that made her realise how deeply the character had connected with Telugu audiences.

Rijina, who spoke to ETV Bharat, said she can never forget seeing her daughter’s picture at a mall in Hyderabad along with Irumudi director Shiva Nirvana and his wife. The family had gone to watch the film, but the response inside the theatre turned into an unexpected moment for the young actor.

Baby Nakshatra (Photo: Special Arrangement)

“As soon as the interval began, several people recognised my daughter and came forward to take pictures with her. The director and the crew had anticipated that there could be a bigger crowd after the movie ended, so they asked us to leave the mall immediately after the screening,” Rijina told ETV Bharat.

For Rijina, that was the moment she understood that Irumudi had truly reached audiences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “What touched me the most was that people there did not call her Nakshatra. They called her Manamma. Her performance had touched their hearts to such an extent. Seeing all this gives me immense happiness,” she said.

Nakshatra plays Manamma in Irumudi, her first Telugu film. The young actor was chosen for the role after director Shiva Nirvana came across her Instagram videos. The filmmaker had earlier said that the character needed a natural quality and that Nakshatra’s reels caught his attention.

Baby Nakshatra with Ravi Teja (Photo: Special Arrangement)

What makes her journey more interesting is that acting was not something that began with a formal film-school background. Rijina first noticed her daughter’s talent when Nakshatra was still studying in LKG or UKG. During the TikTok days, she would make her daughter appear in short videos set to songs.

“I noticed that her lip-syncing was accurate in most of the videos. She also did not need many takes. That was when I realised that she could express different emotions according to the situation,” Rijina said.