ETV Bharat / entertainment

Baby Do Die Do Trailer: Huma Qureshi Plays India's First Desi Hitwoman, Film Set For Female-Led Box-Office Clash With Alpha

They are set to face off in a rare box-office clash that puts two female-led assassin stories in direct competition. The clash has sparked significant online debate as audiences choose sides between the big-budget spy universe and the unconventional hitwoman story.

Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film marks the first production venture of Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem under their banner, Saleem Siblings. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on July 3, 2026, the same day Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's action-heavy espionage thriller releases.

Hyderabad: The makers of Baby Do Die Do have released the official trailer of the upcoming crime thriller. It offers a glimpse into a dark and suspenseful world filled with secrets, betrayal and revenge. The film stars Huma Qureshi in a never-seen-before role as India’s first desi hitwoman.

The Baby Do Die Do trailer introduces Huma’s character, Baby, a deaf and mute woman who hides a dangerous past behind her silence. Set against the backdrop of the underworld, the film follows her journey through a world where trust is rare, and every revelation brings new twists.

Huma dominates the trailer with a performance that relies heavily on expressions and action rather than dialogue. The video showcases intense confrontations, mysterious missions and several suspenseful moments that hint at a gripping thriller.

Speaking about her role, Huma told the media, “Baby challenged me in ways I didn’t expect. She doesn’t rely on words, so every emotion had to come from within. There were days when saying nothing felt much harder than delivering pages of dialogue. I just hope people walk into the theatre without trying to solve the film too early and simply go on the journey with her.”

Apart from Huma, the film features Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Rachit Singh, Vidya Malvade, Marudha Shekhawat, Arun Kushwah and Himanshu Malik in important roles.

Sikandar Kher shared that one of the most interesting aspects of the film is how the characters are not what they initially seem. “What I enjoyed most was that nobody in this film is exactly who they appear to be. Every scene has another layer to it. I think audiences will enjoy putting the pieces together as the story unfolds,” he said.

Chunky Panday also praised the screenplay, saying the story constantly surprises viewers when they think they have figured it out.