ETV Bharat / entertainment

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Day 4: SS Rajamouli's Remaster Crosses Rs 25 Cr Mark Despite Monday Dip

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic earns over Rs 25 crore in four days, despite witnessing a sharp Monday drop.

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 4, 2025 at 10:30 AM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia, is holding its ground at the box office despite a visible weekday slowdown. The film hit theatres on October 31, and after a roaring opening weekend, it has now crossed the Rs 25 crore mark in India.

According to trade reports, the film earned Rs 1.65 crore on its first Monday (Day 4), taking its total domestic collection to around Rs 26 crore. While this marks a sharp decline from the weekend numbers, the film's initial run remains impressive for a remastered re-release.

Four-Day Box Office Breakdown

The film began with Rs 1.15 crore from Thursday premieres, thanks to strong advance bookings. Its official opening day, Friday, brought in Rs 9.65 crore, with the Telugu version leading at Rs 7.9 crore, while the Hindi version had Rs 1.35 crore. On Saturday, Baahubali: The Epic grossed Rs 7.25 crore with a clear 24 percent drop, yet remained a strong hold. On Sunday, the movie grossed Rs 6.3 crore, with repeat viewing audiences and nostalgic fans of the franchise returning to theaters.

By the end of the weekend, the film had amassed Rs 24.35 crore in India and Rs 39.75 crore worldwide. Monday's fall was expected, as weekday footfalls generally drop after a heavy weekend, but the film still managed a decent Rs 1.65 crore, bringing its total to Rs 26 crore.

Occupancy Trends

The film's Telugu occupancy on Monday stood at 15.35 pc across formats, with morning shows starting at 12.84 pc and evening shows peaking at 17.49 pc. The Hindi version performed less well, coming in at 8.27 pc overall occupancy, with the night shows faring better at 10.16 pc. Still, the theatrical run of the film remains strong, particularly in the southern states, where crowds continue to relish the spectacle of Rajamouli's film.

Records and Fan Response

Baahubali: The Epic combines the original two Baahubali films into one longer length, resulting in a cut down version around 3 hours-44-minutes long. The remaster includes upgraded visuals and sound, giving a chance to relive their journey on the big screen with updated upgrades. Early viewers have praised the polished presentation and emotional impact, giving it a 9.7-star rating on BookMyShow, where fans called it "a spectacle reborn."

Rajamouli's Special Tweet

Director SS Rajamouli also took to social media to celebrate a proud national achievement. He congratulated ISRO for successfully launching the CMS-03 communication satellite, fondly called 'Bahubali' for its strength and size. "Our entire Baahubali team is elated as @ISRO fondly named this rocket 'Bahubali' due to its heaviness and strength. Truly a privilege for all of us," he wrote on X, adding a patriotic touch to the film's release week.

Looking Forward

Due to its nostalgic factor and enhanced technical excellence, Baahubali: The Epic continues to draw audiences in multiple languages. While there is a drop on Monday, the weekend numbers were strong, and the movie connected emotionally with fans and audiences in the opening weekend.

Read More

  1. 'They Don't Deserve Mammootty': Prakash Raj Slams National Film Awards, Says Kerala's Jury Is More Transparent
  2. 'Not A Villain, But Very Grey': Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Intriguing Details About His Character In King
  3. From Chak De! India, Mary Kom To Dangal: How Bollywood Celebrates Women In Sports

TAGGED:

BAAHUBALI THE EPIC BOX OFFICE DAY 4
BAAHUBALI RERELEASE
SS RAJAMOULI
PRABHAS
BAAHUBALI THE EPIC

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.