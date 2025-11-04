ETV Bharat / entertainment

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Day 4: SS Rajamouli's Remaster Crosses Rs 25 Cr Mark Despite Monday Dip

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia, is holding its ground at the box office despite a visible weekday slowdown. The film hit theatres on October 31, and after a roaring opening weekend, it has now crossed the Rs 25 crore mark in India.

According to trade reports, the film earned Rs 1.65 crore on its first Monday (Day 4), taking its total domestic collection to around Rs 26 crore. While this marks a sharp decline from the weekend numbers, the film's initial run remains impressive for a remastered re-release.

Four-Day Box Office Breakdown

The film began with Rs 1.15 crore from Thursday premieres, thanks to strong advance bookings. Its official opening day, Friday, brought in Rs 9.65 crore, with the Telugu version leading at Rs 7.9 crore, while the Hindi version had Rs 1.35 crore. On Saturday, Baahubali: The Epic grossed Rs 7.25 crore with a clear 24 percent drop, yet remained a strong hold. On Sunday, the movie grossed Rs 6.3 crore, with repeat viewing audiences and nostalgic fans of the franchise returning to theaters.

By the end of the weekend, the film had amassed Rs 24.35 crore in India and Rs 39.75 crore worldwide. Monday's fall was expected, as weekday footfalls generally drop after a heavy weekend, but the film still managed a decent Rs 1.65 crore, bringing its total to Rs 26 crore.