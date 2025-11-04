Baahubali The Epic Box Office Day 4: SS Rajamouli's Remaster Crosses Rs 25 Cr Mark Despite Monday Dip
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic earns over Rs 25 crore in four days, despite witnessing a sharp Monday drop.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 4, 2025 at 10:30 AM IST
Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia, is holding its ground at the box office despite a visible weekday slowdown. The film hit theatres on October 31, and after a roaring opening weekend, it has now crossed the Rs 25 crore mark in India.
According to trade reports, the film earned Rs 1.65 crore on its first Monday (Day 4), taking its total domestic collection to around Rs 26 crore. While this marks a sharp decline from the weekend numbers, the film's initial run remains impressive for a remastered re-release.
Four-Day Box Office Breakdown
The film began with Rs 1.15 crore from Thursday premieres, thanks to strong advance bookings. Its official opening day, Friday, brought in Rs 9.65 crore, with the Telugu version leading at Rs 7.9 crore, while the Hindi version had Rs 1.35 crore. On Saturday, Baahubali: The Epic grossed Rs 7.25 crore with a clear 24 percent drop, yet remained a strong hold. On Sunday, the movie grossed Rs 6.3 crore, with repeat viewing audiences and nostalgic fans of the franchise returning to theaters.
By the end of the weekend, the film had amassed Rs 24.35 crore in India and Rs 39.75 crore worldwide. Monday's fall was expected, as weekday footfalls generally drop after a heavy weekend, but the film still managed a decent Rs 1.65 crore, bringing its total to Rs 26 crore.
#Baahubali is an emotion brought to life on the grandest screen.— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) November 2, 2025
Experience The Epic in @IMAX🙌
In Cinemas Now#BaahubaliTheEpic pic.twitter.com/sKGSi8069u
Occupancy Trends
The film's Telugu occupancy on Monday stood at 15.35 pc across formats, with morning shows starting at 12.84 pc and evening shows peaking at 17.49 pc. The Hindi version performed less well, coming in at 8.27 pc overall occupancy, with the night shows faring better at 10.16 pc. Still, the theatrical run of the film remains strong, particularly in the southern states, where crowds continue to relish the spectacle of Rajamouli's film.
Records and Fan Response
Baahubali: The Epic combines the original two Baahubali films into one longer length, resulting in a cut down version around 3 hours-44-minutes long. The remaster includes upgraded visuals and sound, giving a chance to relive their journey on the big screen with updated upgrades. Early viewers have praised the polished presentation and emotional impact, giving it a 9.7-star rating on BookMyShow, where fans called it "a spectacle reborn."
9.7 ⭐ on @bookmyshow!#BaahubaliTheEpic is conquering hearts across every language and region! 🔥❤️🔥— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) November 3, 2025
Experience this rebirth of a phenomenon. In cinemas now! pic.twitter.com/7V7NAHkwI0
Rajamouli's Special Tweet
Director SS Rajamouli also took to social media to celebrate a proud national achievement. He congratulated ISRO for successfully launching the CMS-03 communication satellite, fondly called 'Bahubali' for its strength and size. "Our entire Baahubali team is elated as @ISRO fondly named this rocket 'Bahubali' due to its heaviness and strength. Truly a privilege for all of us," he wrote on X, adding a patriotic touch to the film's release week.
Congratulations to #ISRO on the successful launch of the heaviest communication satellite CMS-03 today! A proud moment for India showcasing our technological strength and self-reliance in space exploration. Onwards and upwards! 🇮🇳🚀— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 2, 2025
Our entire Baahubali team is elated as @ISRO… pic.twitter.com/Ppcso76Mmu
Looking Forward
Due to its nostalgic factor and enhanced technical excellence, Baahubali: The Epic continues to draw audiences in multiple languages. While there is a drop on Monday, the weekend numbers were strong, and the movie connected emotionally with fans and audiences in the opening weekend.
