ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana Receives Extortion Threat From Person Claiming Links To Bishnoi Gang, Demands Crores

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has reportedly received an extortion threat from an unidentified person claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The sender allegedly contacted the actor through an audio message and demanded crores of rupees, according to police sources.

Mumbai Police are currently investigating the matter and trying to identify the person behind the threat. Officials are also checking whether the sender actually has any connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang or is using the gang’s name to scare the actor and demand money.

As part of the investigation, the police are comparing the voice in the audio message with recordings of a person with the same claimed identity available in their records. Meanwhile, the cyber cell is tracing the mobile number and location from which the threatening message was reportedly sent.

The investigation is still underway, and the police have not yet confirmed the identity of the sender or established any link with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Ayushmann Khurrana has also not made any public statement about the incident so far.

This is not the first time a Bollywood actor has reportedly received an extortion threat in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Recently, actor Tusshar Kapoor also received a threatening audio message from a person claiming to be Harry Boxer, an alleged member of the gang. The sender reportedly demanded Rs 5 crore from the actor.

However, the initial police investigation suggested that the voice in the recording did not match that of Harry Boxer. This raised doubts about the sender’s identity and whether the threat was actually linked to the gang.