ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Salman Bhai Is The OG Prem': Ayushmann Khurrana At Yeh Prem Mol Liya Trailer Launch

Hyderabad: The trailer of Sooraj Barjatya directed Yeh Prem Mol Liya released yesterday, November 18. The film is headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh. Going by the trailer, this time, Barjatya is bringing a story unlike his previous films. What Barjatya retains his the iconic name of his leading man, Prem.

While Salman Khan has famously played the role of Prem in Barjatya’s earlier films, Ayushmann steps into the role for the first time. Expressing his excitement about playing Prem, Ayushmann shared that he still considers Salman to be the ultimate Prem.

From Maine Pyar Kiya to Hum Aapke Hain Koun, from Hum Saath-Saath Hain to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Salman has played several roles in Barjatya's films with the leading man's name being Prem.

Ayushmann Khurrana at Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer launch (Video: PTI)

At the trailer launch of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Ayushmann was asked who is his favourite Prem. Ayushmann smiled and said, "Yeh kya sawaal hai?" Then he said Salman was launched as Prem and has played the role of this sensitive, perfect man in many of Barjatya's films so one can ever take his place.

"There can't be anyone better than Salman Bhai. He is the OG Prem. We all idolise him as Prem, and his launch was with Prem," Ayushmann said.

But he also said playing Prem is not easy and it is a big responsibility. "Prem is a perfect man. He is sensitive, kind, and emotionally available. You have to walk the talk. You have to understand what a perfect man would be like," Ayushmann said.