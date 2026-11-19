'Salman Bhai Is The OG Prem': Ayushmann Khurrana At Yeh Prem Mol Liya Trailer Launch
Ayushmann Khurrana heaped praise on Salman Khan at Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer launch stating that the superstar is 'OG Prem' and no one can take his place.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 19, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: The trailer of Sooraj Barjatya directed Yeh Prem Mol Liya released yesterday, November 18. The film is headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh. Going by the trailer, this time, Barjatya is bringing a story unlike his previous films. What Barjatya retains his the iconic name of his leading man, Prem.
While Salman Khan has famously played the role of Prem in Barjatya’s earlier films, Ayushmann steps into the role for the first time. Expressing his excitement about playing Prem, Ayushmann shared that he still considers Salman to be the ultimate Prem.
From Maine Pyar Kiya to Hum Aapke Hain Koun, from Hum Saath-Saath Hain to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Salman has played several roles in Barjatya's films with the leading man's name being Prem.
At the trailer launch of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Ayushmann was asked who is his favourite Prem. Ayushmann smiled and said, "Yeh kya sawaal hai?" Then he said Salman was launched as Prem and has played the role of this sensitive, perfect man in many of Barjatya's films so one can ever take his place.
"There can't be anyone better than Salman Bhai. He is the OG Prem. We all idolise him as Prem, and his launch was with Prem," Ayushmann said.
But he also said playing Prem is not easy and it is a big responsibility. "Prem is a perfect man. He is sensitive, kind, and emotionally available. You have to walk the talk. You have to understand what a perfect man would be like," Ayushmann said.
Barjatya also said Salman and Ayushmann are very different. He remembered the first day of shoot with Ayushmann. He said Ayushmann caught the 'sur' of Prem so well that he decided not to touch it. The same he said happens with Salman.
"This Prem takes a stand in his tender way. He is different from all the Prems I have done," Barjatya said.
Barjatya's films are known to be family entertainers that talk about love, marriage and values. Yeh Prem Mol Liya is also centered on similar themes but there is a change in perception.
There is a wedding happening, much like in all Barjatya films. However, here the groom moves into his wife’s family after wedding. The trailer shows the female lead having a say in important matters involving their future. Ultimately, it highlights how a couple is willing to choose love when things get difficult.
Ayushmann and Sharvari aside, the film also features a large supporting cast, including Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa, Shruti Seth, Rajesh Kumar and Girish Kulkarni.
Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to hit screens on November 27, 2026.
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