Ayushmann Khurrana On Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 'For The First Time Traditions Have Been Questioned In Rajshri Film'
In conversation with ETV Bharat, Ayushmann Khurrana talks about his role in the film which he thinks will resonate with the youth. This film he says marks the Rajshri 2.0. version of Rajshri films known for making family dramas.
By Seema Sinha
Published : November 24, 2026 at 11:57 AM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana is known for playing unconventional, flawed characters so far. He says that stepping into the iconic "Prem" in Rajshri Productions' upcoming romantic family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya comes with pressure to portray a "perfect man" and live up to audience expectations. Releasing in theaters on November 27, 2026, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film brings the beloved character back to the big screen after more than a decade.
“Actually this is my staple genre. I have played many flawed characters and unconventional men in films like Vicky Donor, Badhaai Ho, Bala just that I am playing a perfect character for the first time,” he laughs. “Everyone would want to play Prem some day in life as an actor because we have grown up watching Sooraj-ji’s films, it is a big thing playing Prem. I had approached Sooraj-ji for this film and role and when he narrated this subject to me... my happiness knew no bounds,” Khurrana tells ETV Bharat.
The intriguing question is whether the actor’s instinct for playing imperfectly human protagonists can bring a fresh dimension to Barjatya’s idealised romantic world. While acknowledging the high expectations tied to the name and carrying the legacy forward, Khurrana, who was the director’s first and only choice, says that rather than imitating Salman's larger-than-life charm from classics like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, he has brought his own individuality to the role.
“There are these Prem’s core traits of kindness, sensitivity and natural simplicity but for every subject there is an actor and we feel this subject is closer to me because if you look at my filmography… I have dealt with quite a few socially relevant subjects and perhaps that is the reason Sooraj-ji wanted me to play the part, but, of course, Salman is the original and ideal Prem, nobody can match him. But this is a different film," he says.
He continues, “Slowly and gradually, I became Prem, to be him there is a yatra, it is a full journey. It took some time… but what helped me is my upbringing. I have been raised in such a family. I have seen joint as well as nuclear families and I have lived with all kinds of people. So, my preparation to become Prem began since my childhood as I belong to a traditional family. My younger brother who is just three years younger than me does charan sparsh for me, so we have been following this tradition in our family. I would feel at home when I was on Sooraj-ji's set,” he says.
“Also, Sooraj-ji is Prem himself and he gives his character to actors. Whatever he has done in his life or he wants to do he does it through this character Prem. He is the most successful director despite that he is so humble, he moves around with pen and notebook, he is still a student and learner, he has no ego, he still take opinions of people, he is very open-minded,” Khurrana adds.
Khurrana described his character Prem Mishra as "a green flag" and called the film "probably the most progressive Rajshri Productions film ever".
The story follows Prem deciding to move in with his bride's family alongside his own parents, which Khurrana noted aligns closely with his signature socially conscious cinema. It appears that Barjatya's new film is specifically designed to bridge traditional family values with modern realities. Here what probably should resonate with youth and GenZ is subverting patriarchal norms as the plot centers on a modern musician who willingly chooses to live with his wife’s family.
“I believe it is a millennial film more than a GenZ film. Sooraj-ji and Rajshri have come a long way. Earlier they would just follow traditions, but for the first time traditions have been questioned in a Rajshri film. This has never happened before; therefore it is new-age, it is Rajshri 2.0 for me.”
Khurrana says there is a message in this film too but it also questions traditional gender roles. The film asks why only the bride is expected to move into the groom's home when she has responsibilities of her own.
"Obviously, she is taking care of everyone at home, so, if she goes away then who will take care of those people. Boys have this privilege that they will take care of their parents, but what happens to the bride’s parents. We are questioning these things and it is a very relevant subject. While some films mirror society as it is, Rajshri's storytelling shows what society can aspire to be by blending entertainment with family values.” Khurrana explains.
Is it possible to bring these changes in our tradition? “It is extremely difficult to bring these changes in our tradition but if your daughter is socially, financially and emotionally independent, then you can take a stand. If your partner accepts you the way you are then he will also agree. I don’t think there is a dearth of such boys, if he really loves you then he will take a stand and fulfil your wish," he says.
Sharing his nostalgia for classic Rajshri films and recalling watching classics like Maine Pyar Kiya repeatedly on a VCR as a toddler, and later watching Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! with his extended family, Khurrana says these two are his most favourite films.
“These are the most beautiful films, I have grown up on these films. When you are very young at that time cinema has an effect on you. You are impressionable and emotional, so these two films are very special for me,” he says.
Khurrana has built his career playing relatable, imperfect men in socially relevant comedies and dramas, though he has also actively expanded into darker, grey, and action-oriented roles. He became known for slice-of-life films that tackle societal taboos with humour, such as Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, and Bala. He shifted into gritty, socially conscious territory as an IPS officer confronting caste discrimination in Article 15 and an undercover officer in Anek. He won a National Film Award for playing a pianist faking blindness in the dark thriller Andhadhun, and stepped into meta-action with An Action Hero. He stepped into the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe as a reluctant vampire in Thamma (2025). He also explored high-concept action and mistaken identity as an amnesiac operative in Udta Teer (2026). And now with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, he took on the iconic, family-oriented "Prem" archetype. Despite his range, fans and critics often point out that he has yet to headline a full-blown historical period epic, a biopic, or an outright villainous antagonist role without a comedic or sympathetic cushion.
Khurrana nods in agreement. “I still have to explore many more characters. I have performed this boy next door… North Indian character many times. I have done different genres and I enjoy doing films that are hatt ke like for instance Udta Teer which was a good experiment for me. Now I would love to explore dark characters. There are actors who have done too many things too soon but I want to do so much more. I want to do negative and grey shade characters that I haven’t done so far even after spending 14 years in the industry. But it is important that the script and story is good, which is most important for me to do in any film, and after that comes the character,” says Khurrana.
Barjatya had earlier confirmed that Salman Khan knew about the project and was genuinely happy that Khurrana was playing the part. Barjatya noted that he did not even need to formally break the news to the superstar as he was already supportive of the casting.
“When I went to promote Udta Teer on the sets of Bigg Boss around that time Ye Prem Mol Liya’s first song was out. Salman was talking only about Yeh Prem Mol Liya and I had to remind him that I was there to promote Udta Teer. He was very happy and in fact, he had told Sooraj-ji that I was the perfect match for this particular story,” says Khurrana who’s also excited about his next -- Mapupa -- upcoming Hindi drama-thriller co-starring Shreyaa Chaudhry, scheduled for a theatrical release on February 19, 2027. Directed by Sameer Saxena, it marks the first theatrical collaboration between Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures known for disrupting traditional formats. Billed as a "genre-bending" theatrical film, Mupapa continues Khurrana's long-standing focus on unconventional narratives.