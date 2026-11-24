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Ayushmann Khurrana On Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 'For The First Time Traditions Have Been Questioned In Rajshri Film'

Ayushmann Khurrana In Conversation With ETV Bharat ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

By Seema Sinha 7 Min Read

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for playing unconventional, flawed characters so far. He says that stepping into the iconic "Prem" in Rajshri Productions' upcoming romantic family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya comes with pressure to portray a "perfect man" and live up to audience expectations. Releasing in theaters on November 27, 2026, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film brings the beloved character back to the big screen after more than a decade.

“Actually this is my staple genre. I have played many flawed characters and unconventional men in films like Vicky Donor, Badhaai Ho, Bala just that I am playing a perfect character for the first time,” he laughs. “Everyone would want to play Prem some day in life as an actor because we have grown up watching Sooraj-ji’s films, it is a big thing playing Prem. I had approached Sooraj-ji for this film and role and when he narrated this subject to me... my happiness knew no bounds,” Khurrana tells ETV Bharat.

The intriguing question is whether the actor’s instinct for playing imperfectly human protagonists can bring a fresh dimension to Barjatya’s idealised romantic world. While acknowledging the high expectations tied to the name and carrying the legacy forward, Khurrana, who was the director’s first and only choice, says that rather than imitating Salman's larger-than-life charm from classics like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, he has brought his own individuality to the role. Ayushmann Khurrana: ' Sooraj-ji is Prem himself and he gives his character to actors' (Photo: Special Arrangement) “There are these Prem’s core traits of kindness, sensitivity and natural simplicity but for every subject there is an actor and we feel this subject is closer to me because if you look at my filmography… I have dealt with quite a few socially relevant subjects and perhaps that is the reason Sooraj-ji wanted me to play the part, but, of course, Salman is the original and ideal Prem, nobody can match him. But this is a different film," he says. He continues, “Slowly and gradually, I became Prem, to be him there is a yatra, it is a full journey. It took some time… but what helped me is my upbringing. I have been raised in such a family. I have seen joint as well as nuclear families and I have lived with all kinds of people. So, my preparation to become Prem began since my childhood as I belong to a traditional family. My younger brother who is just three years younger than me does charan sparsh for me, so we have been following this tradition in our family. I would feel at home when I was on Sooraj-ji's set,” he says. Sooraj Barjatya with his 'Prem' on the sets of Yeh Prem Mol Liya (Photo: Special Arrangement) “Also, Sooraj-ji is Prem himself and he gives his character to actors. Whatever he has done in his life or he wants to do he does it through this character Prem. He is the most successful director despite that he is so humble, he moves around with pen and notebook, he is still a student and learner, he has no ego, he still take opinions of people, he is very open-minded,” Khurrana adds. Khurrana described his character Prem Mishra as "a green flag" and called the film "probably the most progressive Rajshri Productions film ever". The story follows Prem deciding to move in with his bride's family alongside his own parents, which Khurrana noted aligns closely with his signature socially conscious cinema. It appears that Barjatya's new film is specifically designed to bridge traditional family values with modern realities. Here what probably should resonate with youth and GenZ is subverting patriarchal norms as the plot centers on a modern musician who willingly chooses to live with his wife’s family. The leading pair of Yeh Prem Mol Liya (Photo: Special Arrangement) “I believe it is a millennial film more than a GenZ film. Sooraj-ji and Rajshri have come a long way. Earlier they would just follow traditions, but for the first time traditions have been questioned in a Rajshri film. This has never happened before; therefore it is new-age, it is Rajshri 2.0 for me.”