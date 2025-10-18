Ayushmann Khurrana Goes From Slice-Of-Life To Horror Comedy With Thamma: A Look At His Genre-Bending Journey
Ayushmann Khurrana shifts from slice-of-life cinema to horror comedy with Thamma, exploring new genres after diverse roles in Doctor G, Anek, and Dream Girl 2.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 18, 2025 at 3:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana's move into the horror-comedy genre with Thamma is the latest evolution in a career defined by his diverse, message-driven roles. His last several films show a continuing willingness to experiment, moving away from his quintessential "slice-of-life" films.
Before venturing into the romantic-horror film Thamma, Ayushmann Khurrana experienced a mixed-bag journey at the box office with a series of diverse roles. After a string of commercial failures, he made a successful comeback with the 2023 sequel Dream Girl 2.
Here is a glance at his film journey leading up to his entry into the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe:
An Action Hero (2022)
Genre: Action-thriller with a satirical twist.
Role: Khurrana portrayed a successful movie star, Manav, whose life is disrupted when a real-life chase begins. The film is a departure from his usual drama, featuring slick, fast-paced action sequences.
Directed by newcomer Anirudh Iyer and produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat. In the film, an action star (Khurrana) goes on the run after accidentally killing the brother of a ruthless politician (Ahlawat).
Box Office: It was a box-office flop despite receiving generally positive reviews for its slick pacing and acting.
Doctor G (2022)
Genre: Medical comedy-drama.
Role: Khurrana starred as Dr Uday Gupta, a medical student reluctantly forced to specialise in gynaecology, navigating the department as its only male resident. The film addressed themes of gender bias with humour and warmth.
Doctor G is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Vineet Jain under Junglee Pictures. It also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. The film follows the struggles of a medical student who is interested in orthopaedics but instead becomes a gynaecologist, and chaos ensues.
Box Office: The film received positive reviews but performed modestly at the box office.
Anek (2022)
Genre: Socio-political action thriller.
Role: Khurrana played an undercover police officer in Northeast India. The film was a serious and intense dive into the region's geopolitical issues.
Anek is written and directed by Anubhav Sinha, who also co-produced it with T-Series. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and JD Chakravarthy.
Anek revolves around a police official sent as a secret agent to Northeast India to bring a peace deal between the government and the separatist groups in the North East, who want to break away from India.
Box Office: Considered a commercial failure, the film received mixed to negative reviews.
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021)
Genre: Romantic comedy-drama.
Role: As a bodybuilder named Manu, Khurrana's character navigates a relationship with a Zumba instructor who reveals she is a trans woman.
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, and was released theatrically on 10 December 2021.
At the 67th Filmfare Awards, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui received 4 nominations, including Best Music Director (Sachin-Jigar) and Best Female Playback Singer (Priya Saraiya for Kalle Kalle), and won Best Story (Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjape).
Significance: The film received praise for its progressive storytelling and for being one of Bollywood's first mainstream films to feature a transgender protagonist.
Dream Girl 2 (2023)
Genre: Comedy.
Role: Khurrana reprised his role as Karam, who again impersonates a "dream girl" named Pooja to comedic effect.
Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. A spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, alongside an ensemble supporting cast, including Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa. The film is about a man who cross-dresses and disguises himself as a woman, leading to chaos and confusion.
Box Office: Following a string of less successful films, Dream Girl 2 was a box-office hit, restoring his commercial success.
The shift to horror-comedy: Thamma
His upcoming film Thamma, scheduled for a theatrical release on October 21, 2025, represents a new direction by entering Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe. The movie is a blend of horror, comedy, and romance, and is notably the most expensive production yet in the franchise.
Role: Khurrana portrays the role of Alok Goyal, a historian investigating the mythological origins of vampires. He soon finds himself turning into a vampire, a "Betaal".
The Universe: This film expands on the popular universe established by films like Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya.
Quote: Khurrana commented that Thamma is something he has "always wanted to do" and that it's "disruptive again" for his career. He explained the humour comes from his character's "uncommon" experience with supernatural powers.
Meanwhile, ahead of Thamma's release, T-Series announced Khurrana's next film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Also starring Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqab Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh, the film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on the occasion of Holi on 4th March 2026.
