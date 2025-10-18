ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana Goes From Slice-Of-Life To Horror Comedy With Thamma: A Look At His Genre-Bending Journey

Ayushmann Khurrana Goes From Slice-Of-Life To Horror Comedy With Thamma ( Photo: IANS, Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana's move into the horror-comedy genre with Thamma is the latest evolution in a career defined by his diverse, message-driven roles. His last several films show a continuing willingness to experiment, moving away from his quintessential "slice-of-life" films.

Before venturing into the romantic-horror film Thamma, Ayushmann Khurrana experienced a mixed-bag journey at the box office with a series of diverse roles. After a string of commercial failures, he made a successful comeback with the 2023 sequel Dream Girl 2.

Here is a glance at his film journey leading up to his entry into the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe:

An Action Hero (2022)

Genre: Action-thriller with a satirical twist.

Role: Khurrana portrayed a successful movie star, Manav, whose life is disrupted when a real-life chase begins. The film is a departure from his usual drama, featuring slick, fast-paced action sequences.

Directed by newcomer Anirudh Iyer and produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat. In the film, an action star (Khurrana) goes on the run after accidentally killing the brother of a ruthless politician (Ahlawat).

Box Office: It was a box-office flop despite receiving generally positive reviews for its slick pacing and acting.

Doctor G (2022)

Genre: Medical comedy-drama.

Role: Khurrana starred as Dr Uday Gupta, a medical student reluctantly forced to specialise in gynaecology, navigating the department as its only male resident. The film addressed themes of gender bias with humour and warmth.

Doctor G is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Vineet Jain under Junglee Pictures. It also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. The film follows the struggles of a medical student who is interested in orthopaedics but instead becomes a gynaecologist, and chaos ensues.

Box Office: The film received positive reviews but performed modestly at the box office.

Anek (2022)

Genre: Socio-political action thriller.