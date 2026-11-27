ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Vs Gunmaaster G9 Box Office: Ayushmann's Film Beats Emraan Starrer Despite Fewer Shows On Day 1

Hyderabad: Yeh Prem Mol Liya has taken the lead over Gunmaaster G9 at the box office on their opening day. Both films arrived in theatres on November 27, giving moviegoers two different options, with one offering a romantic family drama and the other an action musical. However, the opening-day numbers suggest that Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari’s film has managed to attract more viewers so far.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has collected Rs 3.05 crore net at the Indian box office on Day 1. The film has recorded an India gross collection of Rs 3.60 crore so far. It is currently running across 6,152 shows, with its final opening-day figures yet to be reported.

On the other hand, Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi, Avneet Kaur and Genelia Deshmukh, has collected Rs 2.79 crore net on its first day. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 3.29 crore. The film has been screened across 6,699 shows so far.

The difference between the two films’ current India net collections is Rs 26 lakh. While Gunmaaster G9 has received more shows, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has managed to earn more at the box office.

The film’s opening-day performance gives it an early lead over Gunmaaster G9. However, its performance over the opening weekend will be important in deciding whether it can maintain its position at the box office.

Both figures are running estimates based on the shows tracked so far. The final opening-day collections are expected to be available later tonight.

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya