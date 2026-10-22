Ayushmann Khurrana And His Bet On Debut Directors From Dream Girl To Udta Teer
Ayushmann Khurrana continues his history of backing debutant directors across comedies, dramas and action thrillers with Udta Teer releasing tomorrow.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 22, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana is once again placing his trust in a first-time filmmaker with Udta Teer, which is set to release in theatres on October 23. Directed by Akash A. Kaushik in his feature directorial debut, the upcoming film brings together Ayushmann's knack for unusual characters and a spy comedy that promises to turn familiar genre conventions on their head.
Produced by Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, Udta Teer stars Sara Ali Khan, Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor and Gulshan Grover alongside Ayushmann. The actor plays Bilal Ahmed, a Pakistani spy who loses his memory and begins to believe that he is Indian. The premise offers another opportunity for Ayushmann to explore an unconventional character while working with a director making his feature debut.
The film arrives after a run of hits and misses at the box office for the actor. However, working with newcomers is not new territory for him. Over the years, Ayushmann has collaborated with several first-time directors, some of whom went on to deliver successful films with him. From social comedies to action thrillers, these partnerships have produced stories that stand apart from conventional mainstream Hindi cinema.
As Udta Teer prepares for its release, here's a look at some of Ayushmann's films helmed by debutant directors.
Dream Girl (2019): Raaj Shaandilyaa
One of Ayushmann's biggest commercial successes, Dream Girl marked the feature directorial debut of Raaj Shaandilyaa. Before stepping behind the camera for a feature film, Shaandilyaa had established himself as a television content director and comedy writer. The film revolved around Karamveer Singh, a young man who takes up a job at a friendship call centre, where he speaks to callers in a female voice under the name Pooja. What begins as an unusual job soon leads to a series of comic misunderstandings.
Released in September 2019, Dream Girl connected with audiences through its humour and its exploration of loneliness and the need for companionship. It emerged as a major commercial success and became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. The film also demonstrated how an unconventional premise, when supported by a strong script and comic performances, could work at the box office. For Shaandilyaa, it was a successful feature debut, and for Ayushmann, it became another example of the potential of working with a new directorial voice.
Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017): Akshay Roy
Before Dream Girl, Ayushmann worked with another first-time feature director, Akshay Roy, on Meri Pyaari Bindu. Released in May 2017 under the Yash Raj Films banner, the romantic drama starred Ayushmann alongside Parineeti Chopra. Roy had previously worked as an assistant director on films and directed short films, including The Finish Line. With Meri Pyaari Bindu, he made his feature directorial debut.
The film followed Abhimanyu, a writer played by Ayushmann, and his complicated relationship with Bindu, an aspiring singer played by Parineeti. Their story explored childhood memories, unfulfilled love and the difficult choices that shape relationships. Although the film did not achieve the commercial success of some of Ayushmann's other projects, it remains part of his history of collaborating with emerging filmmakers.
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017): R. S. Prasanna
With Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmann teamed up with R. S. Prasanna, who made his Hindi directorial debut with the film. Released in September 2017, the romantic comedy was a remake of Prasanna's own Tamil film, Kalyana Samayal Saadham. Starring Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar, the film followed Mudit Sharma, a young man preparing to get married who discovers that he has erectile dysfunction. The story explored how he and his fiancee dealt with the condition, their relationship and the pressure surrounding their impending marriage.
The film stood out for addressing a subject rarely discussed openly in mainstream Hindi cinema. By placing the issue within a relationship-driven comedy, the makers brought a sensitive topic to a wider audience. The film's success strengthened Ayushmann's association with stories that used humour to challenge social discomfort.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020): Hitesh Kewalya
Ayushmann's association with debutant filmmakers continued with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Hitesh Kewalya, who had written dialogue for the earlier Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, made his directorial debut with the 2020 spiritual successor. This time, the story centred on Kartik, played by Ayushmann, and his partner Aman, played by Jitendra Kumar. The couple struggled to convince Aman's family to accept their relationship.
The film brought same-sex love into the space of a mainstream Hindi romantic comedy, using humour to explore family expectations, acceptance and prejudice. Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta also featured in the film. While its subject differed from that of the original, the sequel continued Ayushmann's association with stories that challenged established social attitudes. It also gave Kewalya the opportunity to move from writing to directing a feature film.
Doctor G (2022): Anubhuti Kashyap
Anubhuti Kashyap made her feature directorial debut with Doctor G, a medical comedy-drama released in October 2022. Before the film, she had directed the black comedy series Afsos and worked as an assistant and associate director on several projects. Ayushmann played Uday Gupta, a medical student who wants to specialise in orthopaedics but ends up in gynaecology. His discomfort with working in a female-dominated department leads to awkward situations and forces him to question his assumptions.
Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah also starred in the film. Through Uday's journey, Doctor G explored gender stereotypes in medicine, professional boundaries and the importance of changing one's perspective. The film continued Ayushmann's preference for characters who are flawed, uncomfortable or out of their depth before they begin to understand the world around them. For Kashyap, it marked a move from her earlier work into feature filmmaking.
An Action Hero (2022): Anirudh Iyer
Later that year, Ayushmann took a different creative turn with An Action Hero, the directorial debut of Anirudh Iyer. Before directing the film, Iyer had worked as an assistant and associate director on projects including Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Zero. Released in December 2022, the action thriller featured Ayushmann as Maanav, a popular film star whose life spirals out of control after he becomes involved in a fatal incident.
Jaideep Ahlawat played a politician's brother seeking revenge, setting up a tense pursuit that mixed action, satire and dark humour. The film received positive reviews from critics but underperformed commercially. Nevertheless, it represented another departure from Ayushmann's familiar social-comedy territory, allowing him to experiment with the image of a mainstream film hero.
Udta Teer and Ayushmann's Tryst With Debut Directors
From Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Dream Girl to Doctor G and An Action Hero, Ayushmann's collaborations with debutant directors have produced varied results. Some became box-office successes, while others found a more limited audience. Together, however, they reveal a recurring pattern in his career, a willingness to explore unusual premises and work with filmmakers taking their first steps in feature direction. With Udta Teer, that approach continues. Akash A. Kaushik's spy comedy gives Ayushmann another opportunity to move beyond familiar roles and enter a world shaped by a new filmmaker's vision.