ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana And His Bet On Debut Directors From Dream Girl To Udta Teer

Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana is once again placing his trust in a first-time filmmaker with Udta Teer, which is set to release in theatres on October 23. Directed by Akash A. Kaushik in his feature directorial debut, the upcoming film brings together Ayushmann's knack for unusual characters and a spy comedy that promises to turn familiar genre conventions on their head.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, Udta Teer stars Sara Ali Khan, Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor and Gulshan Grover alongside Ayushmann. The actor plays Bilal Ahmed, a Pakistani spy who loses his memory and begins to believe that he is Indian. The premise offers another opportunity for Ayushmann to explore an unconventional character while working with a director making his feature debut.

The film arrives after a run of hits and misses at the box office for the actor. However, working with newcomers is not new territory for him. Over the years, Ayushmann has collaborated with several first-time directors, some of whom went on to deliver successful films with him. From social comedies to action thrillers, these partnerships have produced stories that stand apart from conventional mainstream Hindi cinema.

As Udta Teer prepares for its release, here's a look at some of Ayushmann's films helmed by debutant directors.

Dream Girl (2019): Raaj Shaandilyaa

One of Ayushmann's biggest commercial successes, Dream Girl marked the feature directorial debut of Raaj Shaandilyaa. Before stepping behind the camera for a feature film, Shaandilyaa had established himself as a television content director and comedy writer. The film revolved around Karamveer Singh, a young man who takes up a job at a friendship call centre, where he speaks to callers in a female voice under the name Pooja. What begins as an unusual job soon leads to a series of comic misunderstandings.

Released in September 2019, Dream Girl connected with audiences through its humour and its exploration of loneliness and the need for companionship. It emerged as a major commercial success and became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. The film also demonstrated how an unconventional premise, when supported by a strong script and comic performances, could work at the box office. For Shaandilyaa, it was a successful feature debut, and for Ayushmann, it became another example of the potential of working with a new directorial voice.

Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017): Akshay Roy

Before Dream Girl, Ayushmann worked with another first-time feature director, Akshay Roy, on Meri Pyaari Bindu. Released in May 2017 under the Yash Raj Films banner, the romantic drama starred Ayushmann alongside Parineeti Chopra. Roy had previously worked as an assistant director on films and directed short films, including The Finish Line. With Meri Pyaari Bindu, he made his feature directorial debut.

The film followed Abhimanyu, a writer played by Ayushmann, and his complicated relationship with Bindu, an aspiring singer played by Parineeti. Their story explored childhood memories, unfulfilled love and the difficult choices that shape relationships. Although the film did not achieve the commercial success of some of Ayushmann's other projects, it remains part of his history of collaborating with emerging filmmakers.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017): R. S. Prasanna

With Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmann teamed up with R. S. Prasanna, who made his Hindi directorial debut with the film. Released in September 2017, the romantic comedy was a remake of Prasanna's own Tamil film, Kalyana Samayal Saadham. Starring Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar, the film followed Mudit Sharma, a young man preparing to get married who discovers that he has erectile dysfunction. The story explored how he and his fiancee dealt with the condition, their relationship and the pressure surrounding their impending marriage.