Ayesha Khan Overwhelmed As Shararat Hits 100 Million Views; Sara Arjun Calls Dhurandhar's Success 'A Victory For The Audience'
As Dhurandhar breaks records, Ayesha Khan celebrates Shararat's 100 million views while Sara Arjun thanks audiences for making the film's Rs 1000 crore success possible.
Hyderabad: With Dhurandhar's massive box office success, the cast associated with the film is on cloud eleven. The Ranveer Singh starrer has been on a record breaking spree, and now its song Shararat has crossed 100 million views on YouTube, adding to the cherry on top. Ayesha Khan, who features in the song along with Krystle D'Souza shares a heartfelt note, while lead actress Sara Arjun thanks audiences.
Taking to Instagram, Ayesha shared a video of herself sitting inside a packed theatre while Shararat played on the big screen. Smiling and singing along, she captured a moment that felt deeply personal. In her caption, she wrote, "100 million views!!! Watching myself on the big screen in a theatre fully packed with audience was a surreal experience indeed. The amount of love I have received for Shararat has been overwhelming."
She went on to thank casting director Shanoo Sharma Chhabra and director Aditya Dhar, calling them instrumental in her journey. "Thank you @castingchhabra for giving me shararat!! Keep changing lives!! You are GOD SENT! And thank you @adityadharfilms for trusting me!! What a visionary man."
Ayesha also spoke confidently about her future, making it clear that her belief comes from hard work, not arrogance. "I promise my audience I am here to rule, and nothing can stop me… purely out of the hardwork I put into things I love." She added that her faith, her family, and close friends are her biggest strengths, ending her note with her signature honesty and drama-filled charm.
Shararat is set during a lavish wedding sequence in the film, where Ayesha and Krystle play dancers at a high-profile Karachi celebration. The song is composed by Sashwat Sachdev, sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas, and choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.
Sara Arjun Reacts to Dhurandhar Entering the Rs 1000 Crore Club
As Dhurandhar crossed the massive Rs 1000 crore worldwide mark, actor Sara Arjun also took to Instagram to share her thoughts. The film marks her Hindi big-screen debut opposite Ranveer Singh, making the success even more special for her. In a thoughtful and emotional post, Sara thanked the audience for proving that strong storytelling still matters. She wrote, "For a long time, there has been a narrative that audiences no longer have the patience for long-form storytelling… But you proved otherwise."
She credited the film's journey entirely to viewers, adding, "The journey of Dhurandhar has been what it is because of you. Every bit of love… carried this film forward." Sara reflected on the beauty of cinema, saying that while artists give their all, the audience's response is something they can never control - and that makes it special.
Talking about being at the start of her career, Sara admitted how encouraging this moment feels. "I am only just beginning, and to receive this kind of encouragement so early… means more to me than I can put into words." She ended her note by clearly stating that she does not take credit for the film's success. "To see that you truly felt it… is a victory I don't take credit for. That credit belongs to the makers."
Dhurandhar's Unstoppable Journey
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy operating in Pakistan's Lyari region. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan.
