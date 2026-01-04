ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ayesha Khan Overwhelmed As Shararat Hits 100 Million Views; Sara Arjun Calls Dhurandhar's Success 'A Victory For The Audience'

Hyderabad: With Dhurandhar's massive box office success, the cast associated with the film is on cloud eleven. The Ranveer Singh starrer has been on a record breaking spree, and now its song Shararat has crossed 100 million views on YouTube, adding to the cherry on top. Ayesha Khan, who features in the song along with Krystle D'Souza shares a heartfelt note, while lead actress Sara Arjun thanks audiences.

Taking to Instagram, Ayesha shared a video of herself sitting inside a packed theatre while Shararat played on the big screen. Smiling and singing along, she captured a moment that felt deeply personal. In her caption, she wrote, "100 million views!!! Watching myself on the big screen in a theatre fully packed with audience was a surreal experience indeed. The amount of love I have received for Shararat has been overwhelming."

She went on to thank casting director Shanoo Sharma Chhabra and director Aditya Dhar, calling them instrumental in her journey. "Thank you @castingchhabra for giving me shararat!! Keep changing lives!! You are GOD SENT! And thank you @adityadharfilms for trusting me!! What a visionary man."

Ayesha also spoke confidently about her future, making it clear that her belief comes from hard work, not arrogance. "I promise my audience I am here to rule, and nothing can stop me… purely out of the hardwork I put into things I love." She added that her faith, her family, and close friends are her biggest strengths, ending her note with her signature honesty and drama-filled charm.