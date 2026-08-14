ETV Bharat / entertainment

Awarapan 2 X Review: Has Emraan Hashmi Delivered A Worthy Sequel To The 2007 Cult Classic?

One viewer praised the film's opening, writing, "Starting ke 20 min hi itne engaging hai, aap emotionally Shivam Pandit ke saath connect ho jaoge." Another reaction highlighted the film's music and visuals, saying, "Emraan Hashmi's visuals + Amaal Mallik's composition + Arijit Singh's voice = pure theatre magic."

The film released on August 14 alongside Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947. However, advance bookings have given Awarapan 2 a clear early advantage. Now, the first X reviews are adding to the excitement.

Hyderabad: Awarapan 2 X reviews are out, and the film has already created noise around the Independence Day box office clash with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947. As Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit, early reactions suggest that the sequel has managed to tap into the nostalgia value of the 2007 cult film while offering a more commercial action-drama.

The early reviews are particularly strong on Emraan's performance. One detailed reaction gave the film 3.5/5 and called it a "high-voltage commercial winner" that does justice to the legacy of the original. The review praised Nitin Kakkar's direction and said the film combines action, emotions, music and dramatic highs effectively. The same review called Hashmi the film's biggest strength. As Shivam, the actor reportedly brings intensity and vulnerability to the character, making his journey emotionally engaging.

Film critic Taran Adarsh' reaction went a step further, calling Awarapan 2 a "SMASH-HIT" and praising Emraan's return as Shivam Pandit. The review noted the mass moments and nostalgia while also pointing out that the film moves through several subplots after a strong beginning. The Bangkok car chase, the backstory involving Disha Patani's character and the finale have also emerged as some of the sequences getting attention from early viewers. The film reportedly uses flashes from the first Awarapan to reconnect with fans without making the sequel entirely dependent on the original.

For the unversed, Disha Patani plays Zara, while Shabana Azmi appears as Nafisa. Puran Gabbi plays the antagonist, with Aniruddh Rawal, Surendar Vicky and Vijayant Kohli also featuring in supporting roles.

Awarapan 2 day 1 box office projection

Trade estimates are currently placing the day 1 opening in the Rs 15-20 crore net range, with Rs 20 crore being the bullish target. If the film reaches Rs 20 crore, it could become Emraan's biggest solo opener. The Independence Day holiday and the extended four-day weekend give the film another major advantage.

The original Awarapan did not make a big impact theatrically in 2007 and had a modest lifetime run. But its reception changed dramatically over the years as audiences discovered it on television and streaming platforms. That cult status has now become the biggest selling point for the sequel.