ETV Bharat / entertainment

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947: Who Is Winning Advance Booking Battle In The Independence Day Clash?

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: The countdown to August 14 has begun, as the box office is heading towards an interesting Independence Day clash. Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 will arrive in cinemas on the same day, putting both films in a direct battle for audience attention. While the two films are very different in genre and mood, their release timing has made the clash one of the talking points of the week. The latest advance booking numbers are now giving a clearer picture of the early interest around both releases. Awarapan 2 records strong advance bookings According to the latest day 1 advance booking figures shared for Awarapan 2, the film has recorded around Rs 1.31 crore gross so far. The Emraan Hashmi starrer has sold approximately 37,583 tickets across 3,181 shows. When blocked seats are included, the potential gross rises to around Rs 2.69 crore. The numbers suggest that the sequel is getting a strong response before its theatrical release. The nostalgia around the 2007 original appears to be one of the major factors behind the interest. Awarapan developed a strong following over the years, particularly among Emraan Hashmi fans. The sequel brings back the emotional and action-driven world while adding Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi to the cast. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14. Where does Batwara 1947 stand?