Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947: Who Is Winning Advance Booking Battle In The Independence Day Clash?
Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 are heading for a major Independence Day clash, with advance bookings building excitement and setting the stage for August 14.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 12, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: The countdown to August 14 has begun, as the box office is heading towards an interesting Independence Day clash. Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 will arrive in cinemas on the same day, putting both films in a direct battle for audience attention. While the two films are very different in genre and mood, their release timing has made the clash one of the talking points of the week. The latest advance booking numbers are now giving a clearer picture of the early interest around both releases.
Awarapan 2 records strong advance bookings
According to the latest day 1 advance booking figures shared for Awarapan 2, the film has recorded around Rs 1.31 crore gross so far. The Emraan Hashmi starrer has sold approximately 37,583 tickets across 3,181 shows. When blocked seats are included, the potential gross rises to around Rs 2.69 crore. The numbers suggest that the sequel is getting a strong response before its theatrical release. The nostalgia around the 2007 original appears to be one of the major factors behind the interest.
Awarapan developed a strong following over the years, particularly among Emraan Hashmi fans. The sequel brings back the emotional and action-driven world while adding Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi to the cast. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14.
Where does Batwara 1947 stand?
Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 is also preparing for the same release date, but its current advance booking figures tell a different story. The film has recorded around Rs 40.08 lakh gross in day 1 advance bookings, with 11,598 tickets sold across 3,040 shows. Including blocked seats, the gross currently stands at approximately Rs 1.40 crore.
The film has a strong cast led by Sunny Deol and also features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is set against the backdrop of Partition and carries a much more serious and historical tone. The film also has the backing of Aamir Khan, adding to its profile ahead of release.
The numbers make the clash interesting
The current figures show a noticeable difference between the two films. Awarapan 2 has sold more than three times as many tickets as Batwara 1947 in the latest reported numbers. However, advance booking alone cannot decide the final box office result. There are still two days left before August 14, and bookings can accelerate sharply closer to release.
The Independence Day holiday could also give Batwara 1947 an opportunity to attract walk-in audiences, especially if the film connects with viewers and receives positive word of mouth. At the same time, Awarapan 2 has the advantage of a familiar franchise, Emraan Hashmi's fan base and the nostalgia surrounding the original film.
Trade trends also point towards a close fight
Earlier advance booking updates from national cinema chains had shown Awarapan 2 building a sizeable lead. The film had crossed 20,000 tickets in PVR, INOX and Cinepolis combined, while Batwara 1947 was considerably behind. Trade estimates had also suggested a stronger opening for Awarapan 2, although these are only early projections and can change depending on the final booking pace and audience response.