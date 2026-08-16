ETV Bharat / entertainment

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 3: Emraan Hashmi's Film Widens Lead Over Sunny Deol Starrer

The gap between the two films is therefore substantial. Awarapan 2 has collected nearly three times the amount earned by Batwara 1947 in the first three days. The difference was visible from the opening day itself, when Emraan Hashmi's film earned almost four times the collection of the Sunny Deol starrer.

Batwara 1947, meanwhile, opened at Rs 5.75 crore net on Friday. The film witnessed a sharp rise on Saturday, collecting Rs 13.50 crore, but its Sunday numbers dropped to Rs 5.47 crore. The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 24.72 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 29.36 crore.

Awarapan 2 opened with Rs 22 crore net in India on Friday and jumped to Rs 33.75 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the film added another Rs 17.80 crore by evening, taking its three-day India net collection to Rs 73.55 crore. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 87.90 crore, according to the latest figures shared by Sacnilk.

Hyderabad: The box office clash between Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 has turned into a one-sided contest by day 3, with Emraan Hashmi's sequel comfortably leading Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's period drama. Both films arrived in cinemas on August 14 and received a major boost from the Independence Day holiday, but Awarapan 2 has managed to convert that momentum into a much bigger opening weekend.

Data Source: Sacnilk

Awarapan 2 dominates the Independence Day weekend

Awarapan 2's strong run was benefitted by Independence day holiday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh described the film's performance as a "dhamakedaar Saturday", pointing to strong occupancies across Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres as well as non-national chains. The film had already shown strong momentum on Friday, but the Independence Day holiday pushed its numbers significantly higher. Positive audience feedback and nostalgia surrounding the original Awarapan appear to have worked in its favour.

The sequel is also on course to become one of the biggest opening-weekend performers among Hindi films in 2026. Trade estimates had placed it on track for an Rs 85 crore-plus opening weekend, which would put it among the year's top performers.

For Emraan Hashmi, the numbers mark a notable comeback. Awarapan, released in 2007, was not a major theatrical success at the time but gradually developed a strong cult following, particularly because of its music and Hashmi's performance. Awarapan 2 has now surpassed the lifetime collection of its predecessor with just its opening day.

Batwara 1947 gets a boost but loses momentum

Batwara 1947 had a disappointing opening despite its Independence Day positioning and Sunny Deol's association with patriotic cinema. However, the film showed encouraging growth on Saturday. Its Saturday collection was more than double its Friday figure, giving the period drama some much-needed momentum. Taran Adarsh also noted that the audience feedback was positive and that the strong Saturday growth offered hope for the film.

However, Sunday's collection has again fallen to Rs 5.47 crore. With its opening weekend now at Rs 24.72 crore net, the film has a considerable distance to cover if it wants to emerge as a major theatrical success. The film does have one advantage going forward. There are no major Hindi releases lined up until September, giving Batwara 1947 a relatively clear theatrical window. If positive word of mouth holds, the film can continue attracting audiences during the weekdays.

A familiar box office clash

The Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 clash also carries a sense of deja vu for Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Deol. The two actors had previously faced off at the box office in 2007, when Awarapan released alongside Apne, which starred Sunny Deol. Nearly two decades later, their films have once again arrived together. The difference this time is that Hashmi has emerged as the clear winner in the early battle.

Awarapan 2's advantage comes from a combination of nostalgia, the popularity of the original film, Hashmi's comeback appeal and strong pre-release buzz. Batwara 1947, on the other hand, had the benefit of a patriotic theme and the Independence Day period but could not match its competitor's opening-day pull.