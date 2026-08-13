Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Advance Booking: Can Sunny Deol Close The Gap Before Release This Independence Day?
Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 clash on August 14, with advance bookings showing a clear gap as both films target strong Independence Day openings.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 13, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Independence Day box office clash between Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 is almost here, and the latest advance booking numbers have already added plenty of excitement to the battle. Both films are arriving in cinemas on August 14, but their pre-release momentum is currently moving at different speeds. Awarapan 2 has taken a sizeable lead in advance bookings, while Batwara 1947 is hoping strong spot bookings and the Independence Day holiday will help it catch up.
Awarapan 2 takes a big lead
The latest day 1 advance booking figures show Awarapan 2 with a gross of around Rs 4 crore, with more than 1.25 lakh tickets sold. Including blocked seats, the film's pre-sales have crossed the Rs 6 crore mark. Batwara 1947, meanwhile, has recorded around Rs 97.81 lakh gross from 35,221 tickets across 6,864 shows. Including blocked seats, its potential gross stands at around Rs 2.91 crore.
What are the Day 1 predictions?
The current momentum has led to bullish predictions for Awarapan 2. Trade estimates are placing the film's opening in the Rs 15-20 crore net range, with Rs 20 crore being the more optimistic target. If it reaches that figure, Awarapan 2 could deliver Emraan Hashmi's biggest solo opening. Batwara 1947, on the other hand, is currently expected to open in the Rs 8-10 crore net range. The film could benefit from spot bookings on Friday, particularly because Sunny Deol has a strong mass following. However, these are early estimates and the final numbers will depend on occupancy, walk-ins, reviews and audience word of mouth.
Why Awarapan 2 has strong buzz
The film brings Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit, the character from the 2007 film Awarapan. Interestingly, the original film did not perform strongly at the box office when it released. It reportedly earned only a modest amount during its theatrical run, but gradually developed a cult following through television, home viewing and streaming. That delayed popularity has now become one of the biggest strengths of the sequel. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and Suvinder Vicky. The film's music and nostalgia factor have helped create strong anticipation ahead of release.
Batwara 1947 brings Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi together
Batwara 1947 has its own set of attractions. The film marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi after around two decades. It is a Partition-era drama backed by Aamir Khan Productions. The story follows Sunny Deol's character, a Muslim man who moves to Pakistan during Partition and discovers that a Hindu woman, played by Shabana Azmi, is still living in his new home. As tensions rise, he takes responsibility for protecting her while also trying to keep his family safe. The film also marks Preity Zinta's return to the big screen after almost a decade. Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol share the screen, while Ali Fazal and others are also part of the cast.
Can Batwara 1947 close the gap?
For now, Awarapan 2 is clearly ahead in advance bookings. The gap is significant, but the battle is not over. Batwara 1947 has the advantage of the holiday period, Sunny Deol's mass appeal and a serious subject that could benefit from strong word of mouth. Meanwhile, Awarapan 2 is banking on franchise nostalgia, Emraan Hashmi's fan base and its strong pre-release momentum. With both films releasing tomorrow, the real test begins when audiences walk into theatres.