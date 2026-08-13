ETV Bharat / entertainment

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Advance Booking: Can Sunny Deol Close The Gap Before Release This Independence Day?

Hyderabad: The Independence Day box office clash between Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 is almost here, and the latest advance booking numbers have already added plenty of excitement to the battle. Both films are arriving in cinemas on August 14, but their pre-release momentum is currently moving at different speeds. Awarapan 2 has taken a sizeable lead in advance bookings, while Batwara 1947 is hoping strong spot bookings and the Independence Day holiday will help it catch up.

Awarapan 2 takes a big lead

The latest day 1 advance booking figures show Awarapan 2 with a gross of around Rs 4 crore, with more than 1.25 lakh tickets sold. Including blocked seats, the film's pre-sales have crossed the Rs 6 crore mark. Batwara 1947, meanwhile, has recorded around Rs 97.81 lakh gross from 35,221 tickets across 6,864 shows. Including blocked seats, its potential gross stands at around Rs 2.91 crore.

What are the Day 1 predictions?

The current momentum has led to bullish predictions for Awarapan 2. Trade estimates are placing the film's opening in the Rs 15-20 crore net range, with Rs 20 crore being the more optimistic target. If it reaches that figure, Awarapan 2 could deliver Emraan Hashmi's biggest solo opening. Batwara 1947, on the other hand, is currently expected to open in the Rs 8-10 crore net range. The film could benefit from spot bookings on Friday, particularly because Sunny Deol has a strong mass following. However, these are early estimates and the final numbers will depend on occupancy, walk-ins, reviews and audience word of mouth.