ETV Bharat / entertainment

Awarapan 2 Teaser: Emraan Hashmi Returns As Shivam After 19 Years, Disha Patani & Shabana Azmi Add New Twist

Another emotional scene from the teaser says, "Kuch logon ki kahaniya unki marzi se khatam nahi hoti; unki kahani doosron ke liye likhi jaati hai (Some people's stories don't end on their own terms; they are written for the sake of others)."

The teaser opens with Shivam remembering his painful past before stepping into another dangerous journey. It also reveals that the character survived the events of the first film. In one scene, Shivam says, "Maut bhi ajeeb hai... usne mujhe chhua, par apnaya nahi (Death is strange... it touched me, but it never accepted me)."

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Awarapan 2 have released the film's teaser on Monday. It brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, nearly 19 years after the original film became a cult favourite. The teaser was unveiled on June 29, the same date the first Awarapan was released in 2007.

The teaser also introduces Disha Patani in a mysterious role, while veteran actor Shabana Azmi appears as Nafisa, who is expected to be the film's main antagonist. Emraan is seen in a rugged look, taking on gangsters in several action-packed sequences while carrying the emotional burden of his past.

Disha Patani In Awarapan 2 (Awarapan 2 Teaser Screengrab)

The teaser ends with Shivam delivering another powerful line: "Is baar ya to ye Awarapan khatam hoga ya main." The line hints that his latest mission could be the biggest and most personal battle of his life.

The teaser features a reprised version of the iconic song Toh Phir Aao. Many viewers praised the teaser on social media, calling it the return of the "OG Emraan Hashmi." Several fans said they could not wait to watch the sequel and appreciated its emotional tone, action and music. A fan wrote, "Emraan + nostalgia." Another commented, "Disha looks like she will fit in great in this movie." A fan wrote, "Amaal Mallik's Songs & Music In Awarapan 2 is what I'm Excited For! I Already Know it's Going Straight to My Playlist."

Shabana Azmi In Awarapan 2 (Awarapan 2 Teaser Screengrab)

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, Awarapan 2 is produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner. The film has been shot across Rajasthan and Southeast Asia, with filming completed in June 2026.

The sequel is expected to continue Shivam's journey through the criminal underworld while exploring themes of love and sacrifice. Awarapan 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026.