ETV Bharat / entertainment

Avengers Endgame Encore Leaks Hint At Doomsday Story, Russo Brothers Urge Fans Not To Spoil New Scenes

Hyderabad: Marvel fans are getting another chance to watch Avengers: Endgame on the big screen, but the film’s upcoming return has already been hit by leaks. New scenes from Avengers: Endgame: Encore have reportedly appeared online ahead of the September 25 theatrical release. Some of the footage is said to contain details connected to Avengers: Doomsday.

Following the leaks, Marvel Studios has reportedly been working to remove the footage from social media and other online platforms. The film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, have also asked fans not to spoil the new scenes for people who are waiting to watch them in theatres.

The Russo Brothers took to social media to share a message with fans ahead of the re-release. They asked audiences who have already seen the new footage not to reveal the surprises to others.

“One last request. There are some new surprises in Avengers: Endgame: Encore. Please don’t spoil them for everyone else. Give them the same opportunity to discover those surprises that you had,” they wrote.

The directors also looked back at the original release of Avengers: Endgame in 2019. They recalled watching the film with audiences and seeing their reactions in theatres.

“The most emotional night of our careers was sneaking into theaters on opening night of Avengers Endgame. We stood in the back and watched a thousand strangers react - the gasps, the cheers, the tears,” they wrote. The filmmakers also said they want fans who first watched Endgame at home to experience it on the big screen.