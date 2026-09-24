Avengers Endgame Encore Leaks Hint At Doomsday Story, Russo Brothers Urge Fans Not To Spoil New Scenes
Avengers: Endgame: Encore leaks reportedly reveal new footage linked to Avengers: Doomsday, prompting directors Joe and Anthony Russo to urge fans against spoilers.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 24, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Marvel fans are getting another chance to watch Avengers: Endgame on the big screen, but the film’s upcoming return has already been hit by leaks. New scenes from Avengers: Endgame: Encore have reportedly appeared online ahead of the September 25 theatrical release. Some of the footage is said to contain details connected to Avengers: Doomsday.
Following the leaks, Marvel Studios has reportedly been working to remove the footage from social media and other online platforms. The film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, have also asked fans not to spoil the new scenes for people who are waiting to watch them in theatres.
The Russo Brothers took to social media to share a message with fans ahead of the re-release. They asked audiences who have already seen the new footage not to reveal the surprises to others.
“One last request. There are some new surprises in Avengers: Endgame: Encore. Please don’t spoil them for everyone else. Give them the same opportunity to discover those surprises that you had,” they wrote.
The directors also looked back at the original release of Avengers: Endgame in 2019. They recalled watching the film with audiences and seeing their reactions in theatres.
“The most emotional night of our careers was sneaking into theaters on opening night of Avengers Endgame. We stood in the back and watched a thousand strangers react - the gasps, the cheers, the tears,” they wrote. The filmmakers also said they want fans who first watched Endgame at home to experience it on the big screen.
According to reports, around four minutes of new footage have been added to Avengers: Endgame: Encore. The scenes reportedly feature Doctor Doom, Bruce Banner, Steve Rogers, Peggy Carter, Loki and the TVA.
One of the reported scenes features Bruce Banner living alone in an underground facility while working on a gamma-ray suppressor. His routine is interrupted by the arrival of an unknown visitor, who is believed to be Doctor Doom. The visitor reportedly tells Banner, “I’ve come to collect you,” before Banner transforms into the Hulk.
Another scene reportedly shows Doctor Doom forging his mask. The sequence is said to be connected to the hammering sound heard during the original Endgame credits, which reminded fans of Tony Stark building his first Iron Man suit.
The footage has also reportedly added to the mystery around Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter. After their dance at the end of Endgame, the couple reportedly hears a knock at the door. Peggy answers it and finds Loki in his TVA uniform, who tells them that he can help them.
The biggest reported addition takes place at the TVA. Mobius and Ouroboros reportedly discover that thousands of universes are moving towards a collision. The scene is said to show around 3,000 universes being destroyed, along with glimpses of realities connected to Eric Bana’s Hulk and the 2015 Fantastic Four film.
The reference to 3,000 universes has also caught attention because of Tony Stark’s famous “I love you 3,000” line from Endgame. However, the reported footage does not confirm any direct connection between Doctor Doom and Tony Stark.
The new footage appears to connect Avengers: Endgame with Marvel’s current multiverse storyline and the events of Avengers: Doomsday. The re-release will also include an exclusive look at Avengers: Doomsday, which stars Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom.
Avengers: Endgame: Encore will arrive in cinemas on September 25 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will also be available in premium formats including IMAX, 4DX, MX4D, SCREENX and Dolby Vision.
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