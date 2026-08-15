ETV Bharat / entertainment

Avengers Doomsday New Promo: Doctor Doom's Origins And Battle With Thor Revealed

Hyderabad: Marvel Studios has unveiled a new promo of the upcoming sci-fi action movie Avengers: Doomsday. It gives fans a closer look at Robert Downey Jr’s Victor von Doom and the massive threat facing the Marvel heroes. The promo was shown during the studio’s showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on August 15, 2026.

The new promo introduces Doom’s past and hints at what made him the powerful villain he is today. Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) describes Victor as someone who “lost everything” and says, “I didn’t realise that he was broken.” The promo then shows Victor wearing his iconic mask and looking at a painting.

The promo soon shifts to a destroyed world, showing the scale of the danger in Avengers: Doomsday. Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards asks Victor if he is responsible for all the destruction. Victor, however, has a much bigger view of the situation. He says that all the superheroes have “lived stolen lives.”