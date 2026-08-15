Avengers Doomsday New Promo: Doctor Doom's Origins And Battle With Thor Revealed
A new Avengers: Doomsday promo introduces Robert Downey Jr's Victor von Doom and teases his powerful confrontation with Thor and other Marvel heroes.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 15, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Marvel Studios has unveiled a new promo of the upcoming sci-fi action movie Avengers: Doomsday. It gives fans a closer look at Robert Downey Jr’s Victor von Doom and the massive threat facing the Marvel heroes. The promo was shown during the studio’s showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on August 15, 2026.
The new promo introduces Doom’s past and hints at what made him the powerful villain he is today. Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) describes Victor as someone who “lost everything” and says, “I didn’t realise that he was broken.” The promo then shows Victor wearing his iconic mask and looking at a painting.
The promo soon shifts to a destroyed world, showing the scale of the danger in Avengers: Doomsday. Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards asks Victor if he is responsible for all the destruction. Victor, however, has a much bigger view of the situation. He says that all the superheroes have “lived stolen lives.”
The promo also features a tense confrontation between Victor and Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Thor arrives from the sky and warns him, “You will beg for hell long before I grant it.” He then attacks Victor with his hammer. However, Doom easily blocks the attack, throws Thor’s hammer away and pushes him back.
Victor then delivers one of the most striking lines from the promo: “Hell answers to me. For I am Doom.”
The film brings together heroes from different parts of the Marvel universe, including the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men. Along with Downey Jr, the cast includes Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, James Marsden and several others.
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18, 2026.