Avengers Doomsday India Advance Booking: 50K Tickets Sold, 24-Hour Shows Planned, Premium Seats Cost Rs 1500
Avengers: Doomsday advance bookings open in India, with midnight shows seeing strong demand, nearly 50,000 tickets sold and premium seats priced up to Rs 1,500.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 17, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Marvel fans in India do not have to wait any longer to book their tickets for Avengers: Doomsday. Advance bookings for the much-awaited superhero film opened across select theatres on Tuesday, November 17, more than a month before its theatrical release. Several midnight shows have already started seeing strong demand, with fans rushing to book their seats. Ticket prices start at around Rs 420 and go up to Rs 1,500 for premium screenings.
The early response comes after fans spent weeks requesting cinema chains to open bookings through social media campaigns using the hashtag #OpenDoomsdayBookings. Ticketing platforms such as BookMyShow and District have now started listing shows, while major cinema chains, including PVR INOX, have opened their first round of advance sales.
ADVANCE BOOKINGS OPEN NOW! Book your tickets for Avengers: Doomsday in Marvel Studios presented in Infinity Vision: https://t.co/sbM5ZWKTb5 | https://t.co/i5phDBPM6r Experience Avengers: Doomsday in cinemas on December 17. https://t.co/nsF8PPl6Nl— Marvel (@Marvel_India) November 16, 2026
Interestingly, some theatres began accepting bookings for special midnight screenings even before the nationwide opening. Aries Plex SL Cinemas in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, started bookings at 10 am for a special 12:01 am First Day First Show (FDFS) screening. PVR INOX and other major multiplex chains opened their bookings at around 12 pm IST.
Avengers: Doomsday Midnight Shows Selling Fast, 24-Hour Screenings Planned
The film’s early booking numbers have been encouraging. According to the latest booking data, Avengers: Doomsday has sold nearly 50,000 tickets for its opening day, collecting over Rs 3 crore gross through advance sales. The film is also reportedly selling more than 10,000 tickets per hour on BookMyShow.
Several theatres in Mumbai, including PVR Lower Parel, Miraj Wadala and PVR Sangam Andheri, have opened bookings for shows starting shortly after midnight. Select theatres in Thane and Gurugram have also joined the early booking drive. Most of these initial shows are available in the English-language Infinity Vision 3D format.
The clock is ticking. Doomsday is just 1 MONTH away. Book your tickets for Avengers: Doomsday in Marvel Studios presented in Infinity Vision: https://t.co/sbM5ZWKTb5 | https://t.co/i5phDBPM6r Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #AvengersDoomsday https://t.co/EFWCKBbxrh— Marvel (@Marvel_India) November 17, 2026
With demand expected to increase as the release date gets closer, cinema chains are also planning additional shows. Some theatres are also looking at round-the-clock screenings to accommodate the expected rush.
Avengers: Doomsday Ticket Prices And Formats In India
Early listings on BookMyShow and District show that ticket prices for standard screenings start at approximately Rs 420. Fans choosing premium experiences, including luxury recliners and select large-format screens, may have to pay up to Rs 1,500. Prices will vary depending on the theatre, city and screening format.
The film will be released in several formats, including 2D, 3D, IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and Infinity Vision, depending on availability. It will also reach Indian audiences in five languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. However, the current advance booking listings cover only selected theatres and formats. More shows are expected to open in the coming days.
An epic showdown. Experience Avengers: Doomsday in cinemas on December 17. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #AvengersDoomsday https://t.co/z69jDG80rd— Marvel (@Marvel_India) November 5, 2026
About Avengers: Doomsday
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is the fifth Avengers film and the 39th instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film brings together several popular characters, including Sam Wilson’s Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).
The Fantastic Four and X-Men will also join the fight against Victor Von Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. His return to the MCU after playing Iron Man has created a lot of excitement among fans.
Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in Indian theatres on December 17, 2026, a day before its scheduled release in the United States. The film will aim to challenge the box-office record set by Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which reportedly earned Rs 72.50 crore gross on its opening day in India.