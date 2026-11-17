ETV Bharat / entertainment

Avengers Doomsday India Advance Booking: 50K Tickets Sold, 24-Hour Shows Planned, Premium Seats Cost Rs 1500

Avengers Doomsday India Advance Booking ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Marvel fans in India do not have to wait any longer to book their tickets for Avengers: Doomsday. Advance bookings for the much-awaited superhero film opened across select theatres on Tuesday, November 17, more than a month before its theatrical release. Several midnight shows have already started seeing strong demand, with fans rushing to book their seats. Ticket prices start at around Rs 420 and go up to Rs 1,500 for premium screenings.

The early response comes after fans spent weeks requesting cinema chains to open bookings through social media campaigns using the hashtag #OpenDoomsdayBookings. Ticketing platforms such as BookMyShow and District have now started listing shows, while major cinema chains, including PVR INOX, have opened their first round of advance sales.

Interestingly, some theatres began accepting bookings for special midnight screenings even before the nationwide opening. Aries Plex SL Cinemas in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, started bookings at 10 am for a special 12:01 am First Day First Show (FDFS) screening. PVR INOX and other major multiplex chains opened their bookings at around 12 pm IST. Avengers: Doomsday Midnight Shows Selling Fast, 24-Hour Screenings Planned The film’s early booking numbers have been encouraging. According to the latest booking data, Avengers: Doomsday has sold nearly 50,000 tickets for its opening day, collecting over Rs 3 crore gross through advance sales. The film is also reportedly selling more than 10,000 tickets per hour on BookMyShow. Several theatres in Mumbai, including PVR Lower Parel, Miraj Wadala and PVR Sangam Andheri, have opened bookings for shows starting shortly after midnight. Select theatres in Thane and Gurugram have also joined the early booking drive. Most of these initial shows are available in the English-language Infinity Vision 3D format. With demand expected to increase as the release date gets closer, cinema chains are also planning additional shows. Some theatres are also looking at round-the-clock screenings to accommodate the expected rush.