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Avengers: Doomsday Final Trailer Sparks Excitement With Avengers And X-Men Crossover

Avengers: Doomsday Final Trailer Sparks Excitement With Avengers And X-Men Crossover ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Marvel Studios has dropped the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, giving fans a closer look at the emotional story of Steve Rogers, the return of the Fantastic Four and an epic battle featuring the Avengers and the X-Men. With familiar superheroes joining forces against Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom, the latest footage promises one of the biggest crossovers in Marvel history.

Scheduled to release in theatres on December 18, the film marks the first Avengers instalment since 2019's Avengers: Endgame. While Marvel has kept much of the multiverse-spanning storyline under wraps, the new trailer offers a few important glimpses into what audiences can expect.

Steve Rogers' Son Discovers His Father's Captain America Past One of the biggest highlights of the trailer is the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. The footage builds on the newly added scene from the theatrical re-release of Avengers: Endgame, which revealed that Steve and Peggy Carter have a teenage son. In the latest trailer, the Fantastic Four travel back in time to bring Steve Rogers into the main timeline. His return is expected to play a crucial role in bringing the superheroes together against Doctor Doom. The footage also shows Steve's son discovering his father's past as Captain America, adding an emotional layer to the larger superhero conflict. X-Men And Avengers Join Forces Against Doctor Doom The trailer's biggest spectacle comes from the glimpses of the battle between Doctor Doom, his Sentinels and the combined superhero forces. For the first time, several characters from Fox's X-Men franchise appear alongside the Avengers and the Fantastic Four in a major crossover. One standout moment features Cyclops delivering the iconic line, "To me, my X-Men." Nightcrawler is also seen teleporting Gambit, Mystique and Beast into the battlefield.